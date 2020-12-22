Senator Murray Secures Much Needed Assistance for Families and Small Business Owners in Washington State, Pushes for More COVID Relief in New Year

(Washington, D.C.) – Today, U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), a top Democratic appropriator and the top Democrat on the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, issued the following statement on her vote in support of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, long overdue legislation to provide much-needed relief to families, workers, and small business owners in Washington state and across the U.S.

“My vote for this bill is a vote to get families and small businesses in Washington state and nationwide some relief this winter—and then to double down in the year ahead on fighting for policies that truly reflect the depth of the crisis we’re facing, and help us dig out of this pandemic and come back stronger and fairer.

“As I’ve said since the start of the pandemic in Washington state nearly a year ago, we need to be squarely focused on addressing the underlying public health crisis and on helping communities deal with the economic devastation we’re seeing. I’m glad that over the next few tough months, workers’ unemployment insurance will be extended and more families will be able to stay in their homes and get help putting food on the table. We have also secured more much-needed support for small businesses, schools, public health, and health care providers—including for testing, vaccine distribution, and development and procurement of vaccines, therapeutics, diagnostics and medical supplies, all of which are vital to fighting the virus, saving lives, and ultimately bringing this pandemic to an end.

“I’ve also said that a historic crisis like this demands bold solutions—because we want every worker and family to experience an economic recovery, not just those at the very top. So, while these steps we voted on today will provide near-term relief, I will fight harder than ever in the coming months for strong policies like those I and Democrats have laid out over the last year:

stimulus checks that reflect the depth of the crisis families are facing,

universal paid leave,

more investments to continue to help schools provide educational services to students, whether they are operating remotely, in-person, or a hybrid of both, and to stabilize our child care sector,

support for small businesses, especially women and minority-owned small businesses, to come back from the economic crisis,

student loan relief,

help for state, local, and Tribal governments to support vaccine distribution and testing capacity without cutting jobs or slashing budget priorities like education and health,

policies to expand quality, affordable health care and funding to strengthen our public health work so every family and community can stay safe and healthy through this crisis and others,

premium pay for workers on the frontlines,

help for people with disabilities to live independently at home, and more.

“I will continue to advocate for pandemic response efforts that reflect the disproportionate harm this virus is causing to Black and Latino communities and all communities of color—and to ensure immigrant workers, so many of whom are working on the frontlines of this crisis, are fully included in our relief efforts.

“This virus has shown us clearer than ever that we will be stronger, healthier, and more prosperous if we can ensure none of us are left behind—that each of us can get health care, can feed, take care of, and spend time with our loved ones, and can have the ability to live the full life we choose. The last painful year reminds us how far we are from this goal—but also how urgent and necessary the work is to achieve it. I am more committed than ever and I look forward to the work ahead with each of you.”

See below some highlights of several federal investments and other priorities Senator Murray helped secure in the relief package: