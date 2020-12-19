Playstation 5 or demotion?

Finding a Playstation 5 these days is like trying to keep an ice cube from melting in the middle of a heat wave — almost impossible. Regardless, that didn’t stop a Space Force member from taking on the challenge — and as a result, he was demoted.

A recent letter shared to the Air Force amn/nco/snco Facebook page details how the whole situation went down. Apparently, the unnamed airman was 30 minutes late for a fitness session as a result of being on the hunt for a PS5. But, that’s not all. In addition to showing up late, the airman shrugged off his supervisor’s reminder about the appointment by responding, “Yolo, PS5 > letters of discipline.”

For the record, Yolo is an acronym for “you only live once.”

The letter went on to elaborate on why they were being reprimanded and demoted.

“You were late to work and insinuated to your supervisor that buying a PlayStation was more important to you than the disciplinary consequences of your actions,” the letter read. “Your actions are an extreme deviation from the professionalism expected of you as a member of the armed forces.”

The Space Force member was demoted from Senior Airman to Airman 1st Class, which according to The Verge is pay cut from around $2,262 a month to $2,042 a month.

There was no mention of whether or not the airman’s quest for a PS5 was successful, so it’s unknown if it was worth it.