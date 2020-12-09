Klickitat PUD Commissioners Announce No Retail Electric Rate Increase For 2021

Goldendale, WA, December 9, 2020 — Klickitat PUD is pleased to announce that following review of the 2021 operating budget, and after careful consideration of input gained in the public hearing, the Board of Commissioners have decided that there will be no retail electric rate increase in 2021.

“We have a social, as well as fiscal, responsibility to our customers,” said Commissioner Randy Knowles. “We have spent years focusing on making fiscal improvements and we are finally in a position where we can evaluate options. What would be a better time to utilize our rate stabilization fund to offset a rate increase than now?”

Commissioner Doug Miller said he supports not implementing a rate increase this year, but noted that “the proposed rate increase is needed to support the 2021 and future budgets – but now is not the time.”

KPUD board president Dan Gunkel asked staff to continue to work with Klickitat County in applying for federal CARES Act funds to assist Klickitat PUD customers impacted by COVID-19. He also asked staff to put a plan in place to utilize the KPUD rate stabilization fund to offset the proposed rate increase. “Both actions will help our customers cope with the financial impacts of the pandemic,” Gunkel said.

The Klickitat PUD Commissioners thanked PUD employees for their efforts in maintaining excellent service to customers and achieving positive operating results in 2020 in spite of the economic and operating challenges caused by the pandemic.