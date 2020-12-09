As Hood River County residents make their plans for the upcoming holiday, the health department is urging people to stay safe amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

“This is a critical time in the pandemic, when we are seeing a rise in community transmission of COVID-19 in the county, state, nation and worldwide,” said Hood River County Public Health Officer Christopher Van Tilburg, M.D.

We have reported a record single week increase of 85 new county cases today, the largest number in a single week for our county since the pandemic began. Oregon has also seen a record single day death toll of 36. We also are announcing the 3rd death of a Hood River County resident from COVID-19.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been given already to around 100,000 people and the Astral Zeneca vaccine to tens of thousands of people worldwide. The beginning of Vaccination provides us hope that the pandemic will eventually come to an end. The first shipment of vaccines is due to arrive in Oregon around Dec. 15 and will be distributed according to

Oregon’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan. Since the vaccine will take time to be distributed widely, it’s important to continue taking all safety measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community!

In coordination with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Oregon has a plan to distribute COVID- 19 vaccine once a safe and effective vaccine is ready. OHA has submitted a draft plan to CDC. This plan is only a first step. OHA is reaching out to public health, health care and community organizations to work with us as we continue to develop this plan. We want to understand how our current systems for getting people vaccinated may need to be rebuilt to meet the needs of communities who are disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

Oregon will follow federal guidance and use a phased approach to provide COVID-19 vaccinations. The first vaccinations in Hood River County will target people serving in healthcare settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials and long term care facility staff and residents. Please know that this information is and will likely continue to change rapidly as vaccine is released for distribution.

Keep informed with OHA’s vaccine update pages in English and Spanish.

As Hood River County residents make their plans for the upcoming holiday, the health department is urging people to stay safe amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

