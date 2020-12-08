Survey shows people turned to positive videos during the pandemic

We all know we’ve been watching more and more streaming content since the COVID-19 pandemic started locking us down in March, but what have we been watching when we’re not bingeing Netflix or Disney+?

The independent digital content studio TheSoul Publishing conducted a survey of 2,000 Americans and found positive short-form videos were are go-to to get through quarantine.

The respondents were men and women ages 16-55+.

According to the non-scientific poll,86% of Americans have watched a YouTube, Facebook, Instagram or TikTok video “for home project inspiration, crafting ideas, DIY activities, and/or cooking.”

Nearly 30% of the respondents stated that they watch positive online video content to “improve their mood”; 26% they’ve been clicking for “inspiration for ideas and projects”; and 19% said they watched such viral videos to “escape from the news of the day.”

Thirty-eight percent said they’re watching more music videos than they were six months ago, with 36% saying short form comedy videos are the way to cope, 33% noting that cooking/baking videos worked for them, and 29% watching DIY/crafting videos.

“It’s interesting to see that it’s not just any short-form video that’s resonating with the American audience right now,” said Victor Potrel, VP of platform partnerships at TheSoul Publishing. “It’s really positive content that has taken the spotlight, becoming the popular form of escapism and a welcome source of entertainment.”

Positive videos have become so popular during the pandemic, in fact, that 83% predicted they’ll watch at least as much or more of such content in 2021.