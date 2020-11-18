Survey says most Americans won’t see their families this holiday season

It’s no secret that the holidays are going to look very different this season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a new survey suggests it might be more dramatic than you may think.

A non-scientific survey of 2,000 Americans commissioned by Omaha Steaks notes that 48% of Americans over the age of 56, and 60% of Americans in all age groups, say they might not see their loved ones for Thanksgiving or the holidays beyond this season.

Eighty-six percent of those polled say keeping their family safe is their top priority, and with that in mind, 41% say they’re skipping their usual family gatherings this year; 57% say that will be a first for them.

The OnePoll survey also finds virtual hang-outs and the idea of a Zoom Thanksgiving aren’t cutting it any more, with just one-third of respondents planning a Thanksgiving video call.

However, some are looking on the bright side: 62% predict their Thanksgiving will be less hectic, while 59% say they’ll be free to get more creative with their Thanksgiving meal. Half say they’ll still have turkey, but 32% would rather have prime rib, and one in four say they’d prefer steak over turkey. Omaha Steaks commissioned the poll, so take that with a dash of salt.

Other preferred replacement main dishes included fried chicken, pizza, burgers, or pasta.