Wyden, Merkley Announce $150 Million for Low-Income Students Across Oregon

Washington, D.C. – Oregon’s Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley today announced schools across Oregon will receive over $150 million in federal support to better educate low-income students.

“As schools grapple with serving a quality education to their students in the middle of a global pandemic, it’s unfortunately become even easier for poorer kids to slip through the cracks,” Wyden said. “Every student in Oregon deserves a fair shot at success, and this $150 million in federal support will help Oregon’s schoolchildren most at the margins.”

“This pandemic has claimed lives, cost jobs, and required all kinds of other sacrifices from Oregonians in every corner of our state,” said Merkley. “We need to do everything we can to make sure the burdens of this crisis don’t fall on already vulnerable children and prevent the pandemic from making existing inequities in our education system even worse. I’m pleased that this funding is headed to Oregon’s students in need, and will keep fighting for the resources we need to make sure every child—no matter their parent’s income or their zip code—has a shot at a great education.”



This $150 million in federal investment comes from the U.S. Department of Education as authorized by Title 1, Part A of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act. Title 1, Part A funding goes towards improving educational outcomes for students at-risk for not meeting state academic standards, especially students from low-income families.

A web version of this release is available here.