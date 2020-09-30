Cantwell Statement on Reports about Boeing 787 Production

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), the Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, released the following statement on reports that Boeing will move future production of the 787 Dreamliner entirely to South Carolina:

“Puget Sound has 100 years of aviation manufacturing history. Its workers’ skill set, experience, and capabilities should not be undervalued by anyone, especially The Boeing Company. The company should not cut its Puget Sound workforce further without a real plan for retaining and retraining that skilled workforce.

“I don’t agree with the decision to shut down 787 production in Everett. Everett provides capacity that will be needed.

“We should be taking the opportunity now to prepare for a recovery in aviation demand by retaining a production workforce in Everett and keeping the supply chain hot and ready for higher production levels.

“I plan to work with regional leaders in business, labor, and education on workforce training programs in composite design optimization and composite fault diagnosis that will produce true cost savings in any aircraft production, including the next plane.

“Additionally, we are moving through Congress more financial flexibility for the supply chain in the next COVID relief package that will help keep supply chain production and be ready for demand to return.

“A decision to move production to South Carolina will ultimately be followed by a push to pay the workforce there the wage they deserve. At that point, I’m not sure what this move will have been all about.”