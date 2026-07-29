7/28 Klickitat County Commissioners meeting

Story by Rodger Nichols for Gorge Country Media

Klickitat County commissioners got an update yesterday on 4-H programs in the county from the one who would really know their programs, Washington State University Extension Service 4-H program coordinator, Harley Clever.

“This year, we had 19 clubs, 53 volunteers, 290 youth members and then 17 special program participants. Those are youth who aren’t enrolled in the 4-H programs who still want to come to our events. So we just do a little proof of enrollment for the day, so they get covered under our liability insurance. Hopefully, those 17 kids, we’ve upped the interest, so that next year, they sign p for 4-H.”‘

And that’s not all:

“The youth enrollment has increased over 50 percent in the 3 years, which is a little crazy, and our volunteer enrollment has increased by 30 percent. It’s not just my doing. It’s my volunteers and awesome leaders.”

She said they were able to restart a dog program, which is a benefit for kids in town who can’t have livestock, but still want to show at the fair and be with their friends.

In the formal afternoon session, commissioners discussed a new state economic committee announced by Governor Ferguson that appeared to lack any substantial representation from rural communities.

The Planning Department presented a request to rezone a 57-acre parcel south of Goldendale from General Rural to Suburban Residential, which required a concurrent comprehensive plan amendment.

And Commissioner Lori Zoller reported on her work with “America in Bloom,” a national community revitalization program that sent advisors to tour and assess the needs of Lyle, Klickitat, and Glenwood .