HHS Announces New Pledge to Improve Mental Health, Addiction Care

The Department of Health and Human Services will announce Wednesday that health care stakeholders have signed a first-of-its-kind pledge to improve mental health and addiction care nationwide.

Insurers, health systems, provider organizations, medical societies, and behavioral health partners will sign the voluntary pledge to advance evidence-based, high-quality behavioral health care across the country.

“As leaders committed to strengthening the nation’s behavioral health system and improving patient outcomes, we pledge to advance evidence-based, high-quality, patient-centered care for individuals experiencing mental health conditions and the chronic disease of addiction,” the pledge, obtained by the Daily Signal, reads.

The pledge is a “shared and enduring commitment to advancing behavioral health care through evidence, innovation, professional standards, and continuous improvement.”

The stakeholders promise to provide timely access to high-quality mental health and addiction treatment; evidence-based assessment, diagnosis, treatment, referral, and recovery support; and measurable quality standards, outcomes, accountability, and continuous improvement.

They also pledge to use patient-centered, recovery-focused care that supports long-term wellness; clinical expertise and individualized treatment decisions based on patient needs and the best available evidence; and whole-person care, including addressing other chronic diseases.

“Together, we pledge to advance evidence-based clinical pathways that build a behavioral health system rooted in quality, accountability, compassion, and recovery,” the pledge states.

In June, HHS announced it would provide more than $700 million in funding for behavioral health initiatives, including mental illness, addiction, and homelessness.

Elizabeth Troutman Mitchell

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