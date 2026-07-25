Rick Moranis met with standing ovation at ‘Spaceballs’ sequel Comic-Con panel

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rick Moranis says he finally has an answer for all of the times that “Spaceballs” fans have stopped him to ask, “When are you guys going to finally make a sequel to that thing?”

Fans at Comic-Con International were ecstatic with his response Friday. A crowd at the expo’s massive Hall H stood to cheer and applaud as the 73-year-old actor — long absent from Hollywood — joined a panel to promote his return as Dark Helmet in “Spaceballs: The New One,” the long-awaited sequel to the 1987 cult classic.

When his name was first announced, Moranis hid in the crowd under his character’s extra large helmet as soldiers from the film used an oversized comb to search for the actor.

“This came along at the right time,” said Moranis of the film, set for release next April. “It just felt like this is it. … It is the best decision I ever made. It’s like family to me.”

Moranis and Daphne Zuniga were joined on stage by director Josh Greenbaum, writer and actor Josh Gad, writers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, along with new cast members Keke Palmer and Lewis Pullman. Pullman and Palmer’s character descriptions have not been revealed.

“It was so funny that I kept being like, ‘Oh my God! Can you believe they said that?’” said Palmer about first reading the script.

Pullman says he was hesitant to join the film having grown up with it and watching his father Bill Pullman’s performance as Lone Starr.

“I read it and I was like, ‘Damn it. This is so good. … This is one of the funniest scripts I’ve ever read.’ I rarely laugh out loud when I’m reading scripts,” Pullman said. “I would be a fool. It would be weird if I didn’t do it.”

Mel Brooks and Bill Pullman were not in attendance but greeted fans via prerecorded video.

Fans were shown behind-the-scenes footage of Brooks recording lines inside a vocal booth and reuniting with Bill Pullman and Zuniga, and a sneak peak at a teaser trailer.

Gad confirmed to fans that he was playing a mawg, but not John Candy’s character from the original, Barf. Gad said the new film would honor Candy and other original cast members who have since died, including Joan Rivers, Dom DeLuise and Dick Van Patten.

The team poked fun at the “cinematic universe” film timelines popularized by Marvel Studios with a parody displayed across Hall H’s wrap-around screens showcasing imagined sequels in more than 11 phases of “The Almighty Schwartz Saga.”