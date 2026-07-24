Democrats’ spending draws warning from business leader: ‘It’s time to wake up’

PUYALLUP — A prominent Washington business leader and self-described lifelong Democrat has joined former Governors Gary Locke and Christine Gregoire in raising concerns about Olympia’s budgeting practices. Sen. Chris Gildon said the comments add to a growing debate over the state’s fiscal direction.

Gildon, R-Puyallup, pointed to remarks by Tod Leiweke, chief executive officer of the organization that owns the Seattle Kraken, during a July 16 economic summit hosted by the Association of Washington Business and the Washington Roundtable.

During the summit, Leiweke said Washington’s business community is experiencing an unprecedented level of concern. He said he was surprised by how many business owners he knows who have either left the state or are considering relocating because of the tax and regulatory climate.

Leiweke also criticized what he described as Olympia’s “insatiable appetite for spending,” linking it to the recent downgrade of Washington’s credit rating and saying state leaders need to change course.

Gildon said Leiweke’s perspective carries particular significance because it comes from someone directly affected by state policy.

“Former Governors Locke and Gregoire have also expressed concerns about Olympia’s budgeting practices, but Mr. Leiweke’s message stands out because he is on the receiving end of the taxes, fees, and regulations that make it increasingly difficult to do business in Washington. “He has spent decades leading successful organizations in professional sports and understands that financial discipline matters. Just as poor financial decisions can undermine a successful franchise, irresponsible budgeting can weaken a state’s economy. “His warning that Olympia needs to wake up is worth taking seriously. Whether the Democrats who control the Legislature choose to change course remains to be seen. “In less than a decade, state spending has doubled to more than $80 billion with little benefit to the people. Democrats have approved billions in new and higher taxes and have relied on one-time budget actions, including the use of pension assets, to help support their spending plans. At the same time, many Washington families and employers continue to face higher costs, including higher fuel prices. “These fiscal trends deserve careful attention as lawmakers prepare future budgets.”

Gildon has previously criticized the budget approved earlier this year as relying on an unstable long-term financial foundation. Following the state’s second-quarter revenue forecast in June, he noted Washington remains on track for a third multibillion-dollar budget shortfall in as many years.