7/21 Sports Brief

Marshawn Lynch adds football element to Hockey Diversity Alliance’s SummerFest event in Toronto

The Hockey Diversity Alliance is adding a football element to its youth SummerFest in Toronto this weekend, with former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch serving as a special guest. Aside from competing in a celebrity ball hockey game, Lynch will also host a football clinic at the HDA’s fourth summer event being held on Saturday. The HDA was launched by current and former NHL players of color in 2020 to speak out against racism and intolerance, and with an objective to open up hockey to minorities and underserved communities. They’ve done so by providing free hockey equipment, hosting clinics and renting ice time.

World Cup final between Spain and Argentina watched by roughly 60 million on Fox and Telemundo

The World Cup hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico wasn’t perfect, but has still been widely hailed as a success. The tournament featured 48 teams and 104 games, with stars like Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé captivating audiences. Despite some political issues and weather challenges, the games mostly went smoothly. Fox and Telemundo reported strong viewership, with the Spain-Argentina final drawing millions. Fox said Tuesday that the Spain-Argentina game drew 38.937 million viewers — including a peak of 51.685 million — which easily set the record as the most-watched English language soccer telecast in U.S. history, according to Nielsen Media Research.

NFL training camps set to open with 10 new head coaches, several QB changes and plenty of hope

The countdown is over. NFL training camp has arrived. Bryce Young and the defending NFC South champion Carolina Panthers report on Wednesday. So do the Arizona Cardinals, led by rookie head coach Mike LaFleur. The teams will meet in the Hall of Fame Game that kicks off the preseason on Aug. 6. The reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots open camp on Friday. They’ll face off in a Super Bowl rematch that starts the regular season on Sept. 9. Many teams have plenty of questions to answer before Week 1. It’s a long road to Los Angeles, which hosts Super Bowl 61 on Feb. 14.

MLB players propose expanded draft eligibility in another sign of looming labor confrontation

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball players have proposed expanding eligibility for the amateur draft rather than decreasing it, maintaining 20 rounds of selections and moving it back to June. It’s another signal the sport is heading to a labor confrontation this offseason. The union proposed allowing college sophomores to be eligible for the draft along with those finishing their junior years. That’s a group eligible under the current rules along with high school seniors. Players proposed moving the draft back to June, when it was held through 2020. They asked that draft slot values continue to be increased at the same percentage as industry revenue through 2027.

ESPN starts layoffs tied to NFL Network acquisition, memo says

ESPN is undergoing a significant round of layoffs for the first time in three years after taking over NFL Network in April. Chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a memo to employees Tuesday morning, obtained by The Associated Press, that most moves are the result of ESPN’s acquisition of NFL Network and other league digital assets last year. While most of the layoffs affect production and behind-the-scenes personnel, some on-air talent were affected, including ESPN’s Ryan Clark and Karl Ravech as well as NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

SEC’s move to 9-game conference schedules pauses some rivalries and awakens others

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Some of the Southeastern Conference’s longest rivalries are on hiatus. The league is introducing a nine-game conference slate in an attempt to boost strength of schedule for what is now a playoff system that has a committee awarding seven at-large spots in the 12-team field. It means no Tennessee-Florida matchup for the first time in 37 years. LSU-Alabama is on the way out and Florida-LSU and Georgia-Tennessee are gone, too. Under the new system, in place through 2029, each school will play three “annual” foes. It’s the price of progress in the SEC, which has grown from 10 teams in the old days to 16 now.

Georgia running back Dante Dowdell sidelined indefinitely after off-campus accident

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Georgia running back Dante Dowdell was injured in a recent off-campus accident and Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart didn’t offer specifics. ESPN reported that Dowdell was involved in an ATV accident. The outlet confirmed with Smart that Dowdell is receiving care at Shepherd Center in Atlanta, a medical facility specializing in treatment and rehabilitation for spinal cord and brain injuries. Dowdell transferred to Georgia after rushing for 560 yards and three scores last season for Kentucky. The tailback from Picayune, Mississippi, was slated to compete for carries behind starter Nate Frazier.

Stephen Curry to have a dedicated exhibit at the Basketball Hall of Fame, a 1st for an active player

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Stephen Curry is headed to the Hall of Fame, making more basketball history with a first-of-its-kind exhibit for an active player. Stephen Curry: Beyond the Arc is set to open Friday, celebrating the career of the two-time MVP and the NBA’s career leader in 3-pointers. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced the exhibit Tuesday, saying it was the first time in the museum’s nearly 75-year history that an active player would have a dedicated feature experience. Developed in partnership with Curry’s Thirty Ink business team, the exhibit will feature video footage of Curry’s career, memorabilia and audio and video components.

Missing the World Cup? Relief is on the way next summer with the Women’s World Cup in Brazil

It’s the women’s turn now. The next World Cup, the women’s edition, is set for next summer in Brazil. Just as Spain won the men’s trophy on Sunday, that nation’s women were the champions three years ago. Currently the top-ranked women’s team in the world, Spain topped England 1-0 in the 2023 Women’s World Cup final in Sydney. The memories of 2023 aren’t so sweet for the United States, which was knocked out of the tournament in the round of 16 by Sweden. Still, the U.S. has won four World Cup titles and is currently ranked No. 2 in the world.

Reds’ Caleb Ferguson apologizes for his outburst toward umpire Bill Miller that went viral

SEATTLE (AP) — One day after Caleb Ferguson was caught on camera yelling at umpire Bill Miller and appearing to use profanity, the Cincinnati Reds lefty apologized. Before Tuesday night’s game against the Seattle Mariners, Ferguson said it was “unprofessional” for him to express his frustrations toward Miller the way he did. Miller got in the way of Reds second baseman Edwin Arroyo on a single by Victor Robles, shortly after Cal Raleigh hit a grand slam off Ferguson to make it 7-0. Various social media accounts posted videos that made it clear Ferguson was insulting Miller.

Mabrey and Howard lead a loaded WNBA All-Star 3-point contest in Chicago

Marina Mabrey and Rhyne Howard headline the WNBA All-Star 3-point contest that will be contested Friday night in Chicago. Mabrey and Howard are 1-2 in 3-pointers made this season for Toronto and Atlanta respectively. Joining the pair are Dallas rookie Azzi Fudd, Seattle’s Natisha Hiedeman, Portland’s Bridget Carleton and Golden State’s Janelle Salaun.