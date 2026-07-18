Oregon adds California & Washington fire service resources as wildfire activity strains statewide capacity

SALEM, Ore. – With Oregon’s fire protection resources heavily committed to wildfires across the state, the Oregon State Fire Marshal is bringing in five task forces from California and two task forces from Washington to focus on protecting communities and critical infrastructure as the state faces extreme fire conditions.

Earlier this week thunderstorms moved through the region, dropping thousands of lightning strikes and sparking numerous wildfires. These additional firefighters and equipment will support fires the state fire marshal has resources assigned to and will be available for any emerging incidents.

The resources were mobilized through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact in coordination with the Oregon Department of Emergency Management.

“The Oregon fire service is doing extraordinary work across the state, but the number of active incidents is placing a significant demand on the system,” State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz‑Temple said. “Bringing in resources from other states is a common practice that supports the entire wildfire response system.”

The California resources will be assigned according to incident priorities and may support community defense, structure triage, protection of critical infrastructure, and other missions aligned with their qualifications. The task forces from Washington are working alongside Oregon crews in Wheeler County on the Rowe Creek Complex.

The Oregon Department of Forestry, tribal, and federal wildland agencies will continue managing wildland suppression operations within their respective jurisdictions. The Oregon State Fire Marshal resources, including those arriving from California and Washington, are focused on reinforcing local fire service capacity and community protection efforts.

“Oregon, California, and Washington have a long history of helping one another during emergencies,” Ruiz-Temple said. “Oregon firefighters supported California communities in 2025 during the Los Angeles wildfires, and we are grateful that our neighboring states are able to answer Oregon’s request for help.”

The Oregon State Fire Marshal has resources assigned to four conflagrations and one Immediate Response incident. For more information about the agency’s mobilizations and updates, visit https://osfminfo.org.

About the Oregon State Fire Marshal

The Oregon State Fire Marshal became an independent state agency in July 2023. The agency is dedicated to protecting people, property, and the environment from fire and hazardous materials. The OSFM works with local fire agencies, communities, and other partners to strengthen fire prevention, preparedness, and response statewide. Please note: the Oregon State Fire Marshal is no longer an office.