Wasco County Sheriff orders Level 3 “Go now” for Antelope, Level 2 “Get set” for Shaniko

The Wednesday night thunderstorm that bypassed The Dalles to the south left behind lightning-caused fires in a wide swath from South Wasco County to Klamath Falls and east nearly to Baker City. The State of Oregon Fires Dashboard recorded 134 active fires burning more than 46,000 acres.

Thursday afternoon, The Wasco County Sheriff’s Department issued Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation orders for the town of Antelope and for homes along a four mile stretch of Highway 293 heading southwest out of Antelope, and a Level 2 “Get Set” for Shaniko.

The following are photos from the Wasco County Sheriff’s Facebook page.