World Cup quarterfinals: It’s Messi, Morocco, and 6 teams from Europe. And that’s not unusual

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The World Cup has narrowed to eight teams, with six from Europe. Unless Morocco surprises everyone, the champion will be from Europe or South America as usual. Historically, 12 champions have come from Europe and 10 from South America. North America is hosting this year and had high hopes with the U.S., Mexico, and Canada but all were eliminated before the quarterfinals. Africa’s hopes now rest on Morocco. Despite some close matches, African teams also made early exits. The tournament continues to show dominance by traditional soccer powerhouses.