Warm Springs Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Federal Prison for Sexually Exploiting a Minor

PORTLAND, Ore.—A Warm Springs, Oregon, man, was sentenced to federal prison Monday after sexually exploiting a minor victim, recording it, and uploading it online, announced U.S. Attorney Scott E. Bradford for the District of Oregon.



Odysseus Japeth Tewee, 20, was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison and 10 years of supervised release.



According to court documents, on September 23, 2024, Portland Police Bureau (PPB) received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a video containing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) from Warm Springs. PPB identified Tewee as the suspect and contacted the Warm Springs Police Department (WSPD). Within hours, WSPD and the FBI identified the minor victim, located Tewee, and placed him in custody. Pursuant to a search warrant, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) found over 100 images and 9 videos of CSAM on Tewee’s phone.



On October 16, 2024, a federal grand jury in Portland returned a four-count indictment charging Tewee with sexual exploitation of a child, possession and transportation of child pornography, and sexual abusive contact.

On January 5, 2026, Tewee pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child.



Federal and local law enforcement partners across the state assisted in identifying and apprehending Tewee. This case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from WSPD, PPB, and DCSO. Assistant U.S. Attorney Pam Paaso prosecuted this case.



This case was brought in collaboration with Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the DOJ’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.



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