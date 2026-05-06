5/05 NBA Playoffs

Holmgren has 24 points to help Thunder top Lakers 108-90 in Game 1 of Western Conference semifinals

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Chet Holmgren scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 108-90 in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal series. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Ajay Mitchell each added 18 points for the Thunder. The Thunder improved to 5-0 in the playoffs, despite missing 2025 All-Star Jalen Williams with an injured left hamstring for the third straight game. The Lakers struggled without Luka Doncic, who’s been out for a month with a left hamstring. LeBron James scored 27 points, but the Thunder’s strong shooting and defense secured the win. Game 2 is set for Thursday.

Cade Cunningham scores 23, Tobias Harris has 20 to help Pistons beat Cavs 111-101 in Game 1

DETROIT (AP) — Cade Cunningham scored 23 points, Tobias Harris had 20 and the Detroit Pistons beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 111-101 on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their second-round series. Duncan Robinson added 19 points for the top-seeded Pistons, who ended an NBA-record tying 12-game postseason losing streak against an opponent, a drought that dated to the 2007 Eastern Conference finals. Game 2 is Thursday night in Detroit. Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points, ending his NBA-record streak of scoring 30-plus points in nine straight series openers.