5/05 Klickitat County Commissioners meeting

Story by Rodger Nichols for Gorge Country Media

Much of yesterday’s Klickitat County Commissioner meeting was taken up with a closed session followed by an executive session. But Public Works Director Jeff Hunter was able to get in a couple of clear messages in the short morning session.

“We have resolution to establish the county burn ban for Zone 1 and for Zone 2, effective May 18, 2026. And we have been in communication with Zone 3. They have not picked out a time. The fire chiefs do make that call. It’s not a call made by emergency management.”

And if you know a student who is over 18, and will be home from college soon, let them know that Klickitat County is hiring flaggers for the summer.

“They’re typically college kids, and since we do still have a few open slots, permanent employees that we are not filing right now, we have it in the budget and it’s part of our bigger projects. It’s a good start for the kids, you know, it’s pretty reasonable pay. It’s good for them; it’s good for us.”

According to the most recently available documents, Klickitat County wages for summer flaggers range from $16.48 to $21.48 per hour

In the afternoon session, county budget manger Heather Gallagher presented a proposed budget amendment.

“We have a total request of $1,229,018 dollars. That makes up out of eight requests, and the majority of them are budget neutral, or they are a carryover from last year, things that were approved, but, just due to timing, didn’t get completed.”

Included in the amendment were a $182,000 grant for buildings and grounds, an $80,000 grant carryover for elections, a $73,860 carryover for sheriff’s investigation equipment, and adjustments for approved projects under the affordable housing fund, and landfill gas projects fund.

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