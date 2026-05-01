May is Wildfire Awareness Month

SALEM, Ore. –After an uncharacteristically warm winter, Oregon is experiencing various levels of drought and a record-low snowpack. May and June rainfall, or lack thereof, determines whether the state faces an early start to fire season. If the spring drying trend persists, the combination of these conditions sets the stage for extremely active and challenging wildfires this summer. Keep Oregon Green, in partnership with federal, state, tribal and local fire and emergency response agencies will be spreading the word about the steps we all can take to prevent the start of careless, unwanted wildfires this summer. Emergency response agencies encourage all Oregonians to take steps now to create defensible space around homes and outbuildings and become familiar with evacuation procedures.

Each year, over 70% of Oregon’s wildfires are started by people. Many are a result of escaped campfires and debris burn piles or overheated equipment and vehicles casting sparks or catching fire. During the 2025 fire season, the Oregon Department of Forestry reported that people were directly responsible for sparking 740 wildfires that burned over 20,000 acres. Any spark can gain traction in dry vegetation, spread quickly and impact lives, personal property, and the many benefits provided by Oregon’s scenic natural areas.

Before heading outdoors this summer, be sure to contact the agency or landowner who manages the land at your destination for an update on current fire restrictions or bans. Everyone should be familiar with these restrictions before building open fires or using equipment that could ignite a wildfire.

One Spark Changes Everything

Keep Oregon Green has been fighting wildfire with publicity since 1941. This season, the Association is unveiling a new campaign theme: ‘One Spark Changes Everything’. It highlights how everyday choices can either spark a negative or positive outcome. The campaign calls on the public to recognize risky outdoor behaviors that can lead to wildfires and predict the effects of their actions. Campaign artwork, PSAs, and additional wildfire safety tips can be found at keeporegongreen.org and various social media platforms.

Coming soon: More Wildfire Awareness Month tips

During May, a new wildfire prevention topic will be shared each week to help homeowners and outdoor enthusiasts learn how to prevent their outdoor activities from sparking the next wildfire. For more information, visit the websites for Keep Oregon Green at www.keeporegongreen.org, the Oregon Department of Forestry at www.oregon.gov/odf, and the Oregon State Fire Marshal at https://www.oregon.gov/osfm/education/pages/prevent-wildfires.aspx.