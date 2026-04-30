Farm Bill Clears House as Congress Sides With MAHA

Congress secured major wins for the Make America Healthy Again movement, including striking pesticide liability shields and passing the 2026 Farm Bill.

States’ and families’ rights are protected, and pesticide companies can continue to be held liable for poisoning Americans. The Farm Bill passed the House on Thursday by a vote of 224-200.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., forced Congress to go on the record with a vote stripping the liability shield for pesticide companies accused of harming Americans. Her amendment passed with huge bipartisan support, receiving a vote of 280-142.

“I do not support giving blanket immunity to corporations at the expense of American families. Pesticides are linked to a 30% increase in childhood cancer, and over 170 studies corroborate the evidence,” Luna said, celebrating the win. “This amendment ensures we stand on the side of the American people and the health of our nation, not corporate interests.”

The amendment, the Strike Pesticide Preemption Provision, removes language from the Farm Bill. It now protects states’ ability to enforce and regulate pesticide rules and labels beyond what the Environmental Protection Agency requires and allows lawsuits against pesticide companies to continue to be lawful.

The charge was primarily led by Luna and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and had support from Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas.

The amendment came in the wake of the Supreme Court case Monsanto v. Durnellopens in a new tab, which could instate these liability shield protections Luna fought to remove. Bayer/Monsanto, the Roundup pesticide giant, is currently paying $7.2 billion to settle lawsuits claiming its pesticides cause cancer.

One MAHA loss in this bill included Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, attempting a nationwide ban on soda from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

“Taxpayers shouldn’t be forced to fund unhealthy, sugary drinks that provide ZERO nutritional value,” Self wrote on X after the amendment failed 186-238. “Assistance programs should prioritize real nutrition, not subsidize unhealthy junk with taxpayer dollars.”

Striking down the pesticide liability shield language was a fight Luna did not let up on. Speaker Mike Johnson announced Wednesday afternoon that the Farm Bill would be punted until members return from their weeklong recess. He made a deal with oil hawks, like Roy, who strongly oppose the E15 bill—which, if passed in the House, will be attached to the Farm Bill when sent to the Senate. The E15 bill has been put on the back burner and will get a vote on May 13, which will hold the Farm Bill until then.

Virginia Grace McKinnon

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