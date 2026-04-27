Refsnyder successfully challenges 3rd strike, and then homers to lift Mariners over Cardinals 3-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Rob Refsnyder successfully challenged a third strike, and then hit a go-ahead solo home run in the ninth inning to lift the Seattle Mariners to a 3-2 win against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

Refsnyder was initially called out by plate umpire John Bacon on an 0-2 pitch that the replay showed was outside. After two more balls, he hit a 412-foot blast into the left-field bullpen off JoJo Romero (0-1) to give the Mariners their first lead.

Jose Ferrer retired the Cardinals in order in the ninth for his first save of the season.

Each team successfully challenged four ball-strike calls by Bacon during the game, all during Mariners plate appearances, before JJ Wetherholt had an unsuccessful bid in the ninth.

During J.P Crawford’s eighth-inning plate appearance, each team had a successful challenge. Crawford had a strike overturned early in the at-bat, and then had ball four changed to the third strike on a challenge by catcher Iván Herrera. Herrera also secured a strikeout against Randy Arozarena in the second inning with a challenge.

Eduard Bazardo (1-1) got four outs in relief to record the victory.

Wetherholt led off the third inning with a line drive that traveled 375 feet into the right-field bullpen for the rookie’s fifth home run.

Cal Raleigh answered in the fourth with a 401-footer that also landed in the Cardinals’ bullpen.

Nathan Church added a 407-foot home run down the right-field line in the sixth to put St. Louis up 2-1.

Emerson Hancock gave up seven hits, including the Cardinals’ two solo home runs, in six innings for Seattle. He walked two and struck out four.

Michael McGreevy allowed one run and five hits in six innings while striking out six and walking none.

Up next

Seattle: RHP Luis Castillo (0-1, 5.01 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game set Monday at Minnesota against LHP Connor Prielipp (0-0, 4.50).

St. Louis: RHP Dustin May (3-2, 5.84) takes the mound Monday at Pittsburgh to open a four-game series. The Pirates had not yet announced a probable starter.

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