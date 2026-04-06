April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, learn how to prevent, recognize and report child abuse in Oregon

(Salem) – Governor Tina Kotek has proclaimed April to be Child Abuse Prevention Month in Oregon, and the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) asks everyone in Oregon to learn how they can help prevent, recognize and report child abuse in their communities.

As Governor Kotek’s proclamation states, “In order to solve the public health issue of abuse and neglect we must work together to change hearts and mindsets through storytelling and sharing, elevating lived experience, centering the needs of families, breaking down bias and barriers, and inspiring action.”

“When families are struggling to meet their basic needs and are in crisis, this can increase the risk of child abuse,” said Rolanda Garcia, interim director of the ODHS Child Welfare Division. “When we work together to help families access the supports and resources they need to thrive, we prevent child abuse.”

One way to help is to learn about the supports and programs available to help families who are in crisis. Sharing information about local food banks, how to enroll in food and cash benefits, and sharing information about supports and services that a family might need helps to strengthen families and protect children.

Recognizing and reporting child abuse

People are also encouraged to learn the warning signs of child abuse and to confidentially report any child safety concerns they have to the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline by calling 1-855-503-SAFE (7233). The Oregon Child Abuse Hotline receives calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

There are three warning signs of child abuse:

Physical signs present on the child.

Behavioral signs or statements made by the child.

Behavioral signs or statements made by the parent or caregiver.

To help everyone in Oregon know how to recognize these warning signs and know what to do if they see them, there is an interactive training online that is free for the public to take. The training also helps people identify types of child abuse, learn how to report, and recognize when a family needs material or economic assistance.

Oregon’s Sanctuary Promise

All information reported to the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline is confidential. ODHS is committed to upholding Oregon’s Sanctuary Promise law, we do not assist with immigration enforcement, and we do not share information for that purpose.

Resources and supports for families in Oregon

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