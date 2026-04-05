Michigan to Face UConn in Final Four Title Game

Michigan rolls to national title game with its latest double-digit March win, 91-73 over Arizona

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Michigan overpowered Arizona early and humbled the ’Cats all night long, turning the Final Four meeting billed as the game of the year into a 91-73 Wolverines highlight reel. Junior center Aday Mara scored a career-high 26 points and had nine rebounds, a dinged-up Yaxel Lendeborg had 11 points in 14 minutes and the Blue blew through their fifth straight March Madness opponent by double digits. Michigan became the first team to break 90 points five times in a single tournament. Next up is a title matchup Monday against UConn, a 71-62 winner over Illinois in the early semifinal.

UConn and Hurley muscle their way to 3rd national title game in 4 seasons, beating Illinois 71-62

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — UConn got another critical 3-pointer from Braylon Mullins and coach Dan Hurley’s Huskies are heading back to the national title game. UConn beat Illinois 71-62 in the Final Four on Saturday night as the Huskies seek their third championship in four seasons. Tarris Reed Jr. had 17 points and 11 rebounds, while the fabulous freshman Mullins scored 15 for the Huskies, who rode strong inside play and tough defense to their 19th straight victory in the Sweet 16 or later rounds of the NCAA Tournament. UConn will face Michigan on Monday night as it seeks its seventh title, all since 1999.