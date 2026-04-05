A not-so happy meal: SF burger joint responds to photo of raw beef left on sidewalk

When people think of ground beef, this probably isn’t what they mean.

The San Francisco restaurant Hamburger Project has released a statement after a photo surfaced online showing packs of raw meat stacked on the sidewalk outside its door.

“This was the result of a delivery driver leaving the product unattended after being unable to access the restaurant—something we would never authorize or accept,” the statement reads. “When our team arrived at the restaurant and found the product outside, it was immediately discarded as it was obviously compromised by being on the ground, without proper temperature control.”

It concludes, “We take food safety extremely seriously and have already updated our delivery procedures to ensure this does not happen again.”

The statement is accompanied by a purported screenshot showing communication with the delivery driver, who says, “I don’t have time,” before taking a photo of the meat left on the ground and marking the order as complete.

While the beef was removed, it sure sounds like the Hamburger Project has new beef with its delivery company.