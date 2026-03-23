Trump Stops Strikes on Iran’s Energy Infrastructure

President Donald Trump says the United States will not conduct strikes on Iranian power plants for the next five days.

“I am pleased to report that the United States of America, and the country of Iran, have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Monday morning.

“Based on the tenor and tone of these in-depth, detailed, and constructive conversations, which will continue throughout the week, I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five-day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions,” Trump said.

The announcement comes two days after Trump threatened that Iran only had 48 hours to “fully open” the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil shipping lane in the Middle East, or the U.S. would “hit and obliterate” Iran’s “various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!”

In response to Trump’s threat, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps said it would attack Israel’s power plants and facilities that supply power to U.S. military bases in the region.

Oil prices fell by about 7% on Monday after Trump announced the U.S. would not strike Iran’s energy infrastructure.

Brent crude futures were down 9.72% at $101.28 a barrel on Monday after sliding as much as 14.5% to a session low of $96. U.S. West Texas Intermediate was down almost 8.9% at $89.49 after losing 14.2% to a session low of $84.37.

Operation Epic Fury is in its fourth week. Trump said Friday that the U.S. is “getting very close” to meeting its objectives in Iran.

Iran has continued to fire missiles and drones at Israel, Gulf nations, and U.S. military bases. Over the weekend, Iran fired missiles at the U.K.-U.S. Diego Garcia military base in the Indian Ocean, demonstrating its long-range attack capabilities.

“We have had very strong talks. We’ll see where they lead. We have major points of agreement,” Trump told reporters Monday morning before boarding Air Force One on his way to Memphis, Tennessee.

“We will get together today, probably phone,” Trump said of talks with Iranian officials.

Iran wants “to make a deal,” according to the president, who added that the U.S. would “like to make a deal, too.”

“This will be peace for Israel, long-term peace, guaranteed peace. If this happens, and I can’t guarantee it but I think it is going to—my life is a deal. That’s all I do is deals. My whole life. I think this is something that is going to happen.”

Reuters contributed to this report.

This story has been updated with more statements by President Donald Trump.

Virginia Allen

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