Senate passes Operating, Transportation, Capital budgets

OLYMPIA… The Senate’s majority Democrats today adopted a supplemental operating budget that would raid Washington’s rainy-day fund and other accounts to push state spending above $80 billion for the remainder of the 2025-27 biennium.

Republican budget leaders are disappointed that billions of dollars are being pulled from one-time sources to support spending far beyond the latest amount of forecasted revenue. Prior to passing its plan on a party-line 30-19 vote, the majority rejected 19 Republican amendments that would have saved money while also helping children with the transition to kindergarten, meeting the needs of local school districts, adding front-line workers to Child Protective Services and much more.

From Sen. Chris Gildon of Puyallup, Senate Republican budget leader:

“This budget is unsustainable and structurally unsound. It’s an $80‑billion house of cards on a shaky foundation of assumptions and short term fixes. The majority just voted for a plan that, on the four‑year outlook, spends about $5 billion more than the state expects to collect and assumes the most unpopular idea in state history — an income tax that voters have rejected time and again — will not only pass but survive the legal and political challenges that are sure to come.

“It also assumes state agencies will leave more than $800 million unspent and that the next budget will grow spending by only 2.2%, when recent biennial spending increases have averaged closer to 15%. Suspending reality is no way to balance a budget.

“All this does is perpetuate a never‑ending cycle of shortfalls and tax hikes until we make the hard reform decisions needed to bend state government’s cost curve. The people we serve can’t afford more of this.”

From Sen. Nikki Torres of Pasco, assistant budget leader:

“This budget doesn’t just stretch the numbers — it stretches credibility. We are spending billions more than projected revenue, relying on one-time funds, and building the next budget on assumptions instead of discipline. That’s not responsible budgeting. That’s gambling with taxpayer dollars.

“I offered an amendment to prioritize pediatric interim care centers so substance-exposed newborns would have safe, specialized care and families would receive real training and support. That amendment was rejected. Funding to better support property-poor school districts through Local Effort Assistance was also left out. An amendment to add more front-line staffing at DCYF to better protect vulnerable children was not accepted.

“At a time when working families are struggling with higher grocery bills, higher housing costs, and rising utility rates, the majority chose to grow government instead of refocus it on core responsibilities. If we can’t make room in an $80 billion budget for vulnerable infants, struggling school districts, and child protection workers, then our priorities are out of balance. Washington families deserve better.”