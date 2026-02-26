Portland Man Sentenced to Over 24 Years in Federal Prison for Sex Trafficking Three Minors

PORTLAND, Ore.—A Portland, Oregon, man was sentenced to federal prison for sex trafficking three minor victims.

Eric Lamont Harris, 51, was sentenced to 292 months in federal prison and 10 years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Harris began trafficking 15-year-old Minor Victim 1 in Spring 2022. Minor Victim 1 was a ward of the state and reported missing in March 2022. Harris began trafficking 16-year-old Minor Victim 2 in June 2022. In July 2022, Harris brought Minor Victim 1 and Minor Victim 2 from Portland to Kennewick, Washington, with the intent that they engage in prostitution at a hotel he booked in Kennewick. After Minor Victim 2’s parents reported her missing, the FBI and Kennewick Police recovered Minor Victim 1 and Minor Victim 2 in Kennewick. Harris met 17-year-old Minor Victim 3 in June 2022 and began trafficking her in August 2022.

Each victim lived with Harris while he trafficked them. Harris booked hotel rooms for the minor victims’ commercial sex dates, transported them to and from those dates, facilitated the posting of online escort advertisements featuring the minor victims, and received thousands of dollars’ worth of commercial sex proceeds from the minor victims.

On September 16, 2025, a federal grand jury in Portland returned an eight-count second superseding indictment charging Harris with transportation with intent to engage in prostitution, three counts of sex trafficking of a child, three counts of sex trafficking of a child – benefitting from participation in a venture, and sexual exploitation of children.

On November 6, 2025, Harris pleaded guilty to the eight-count indictment on the fourth day of his ten-day trial.

This case was investigated by the FBI, the Portland Police Bureau, the Kennewick Police Department, and the Medford Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Charlotte Kelley and Robert Trisotto prosecuted the case.

If you or someone you know are victims of human trafficking or have information about a potential human trafficking situation, please call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center (NHTRC) at 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733. NHTRC is a national, toll-free hotline, with specialists available to answer calls from anywhere in the country, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also submit a tip on the NHTRC website.

