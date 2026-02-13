2/12 Sports Brief

Chloe Kim falls short of Olympic three-peat, but passes the torch to a protege from South Korea

LIVIGNO, Italy (AP) — Chloe Kim has fallen short in her bid to become the first Olympic snowboarder to win three consecutive gold medals. Kim finished second to Gaon Choi of South Korea in the women’s halfpipe. The 17-year-old Choi dethroned the two-time defending champion with a score of 90.25 on her final run. Kim had one more shot to get back on top but she fell on her last of three runs. The 25-year-old American took silver, while Japan’s Mitsuki Ono claimed bronze. Choi recovered after taking a hard tumble on her first run.

Brock Nelson scores twice as US opens the Milan Cortina Olympics by rolling over Latvia 5-1

MILAN (AP) — Brock Nelson scored twice, four teammates had two assists apiece and the U.S. opened the Milan Cortina Olympics by rolling past Latvia 5-1 in a dominant showcase of some of the country’s best NHL players. The Americans held onto the puck for long stretches and barely let their opponents have it. Connor Hellebuyck only needed to make 17 saves. Canada beat Czechia 5-0 as the tournament favorite looked every bit like it in its first game. Switzerland blanked France 4-0, and Germany beat Denmark 3-1.

Tankers beware: Jazz fined $500,000, Pacers $100,000 by NBA for player participation policy breach

The NBA fined the Utah Jazz $500,000 for sitting healthy stars late in close games. The league announced the decision on Thursday. The Jazz kept key players out of recent fourth quarters, even though games were tight. The NBA said the players could have kept playing. Utah has also faced past fines tied to resting Lauri Markkanen. The Pacers were fined $100,000 for holding out Pascal Siakam and other starters. The policy targets teams that chase better draft odds by losing on purpose.

All-Star reliever Elroy Face, who saved 3 games for Pirates in 1960 World Series, dies at 97

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Elroy Face, an All-Star reliever for the Pittsburgh Pirates who saved three games in the 1960 World Series to help them upset the New York Yankees, has died. He was 97. In a news release, the Pirates announced they confirmed Face’s death. Team historian Jim Trdinich said the club was contacted by Face’s son, Elroy Jr., and informed the former pitcher died Thursday at an independent senior living facility in North Versailles, Pennsylvania. No cause of death was provided. Selected to six All-Star teams, Face went 104-95 with a 3.48 ERA in 16 major league seasons with Pittsburgh, Detroit and Montreal. He compiled 191 career saves — although saves didn’t become an official statistic until 1969.

Hisatsune leads Pebble Beach on a gorgeous day with low scores. Scheffler didn’t take advantage

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Ryo Hisatsune is the leader at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a 62 at Pebble Beach. He leads by one shot over Sam Burns and Keegan Bradley. Chris Gotterup had the best start of the day by opening with six birdies. This comes after he finished his victory in the Phoenix Open with three straight birdies. So that’s nine in a row in two tournaments on two very different golf courses. A beautiful day meant low scoring and just about everyone took advantage. The exception was the No. 1 player in the world. Scottie Scheffler settled for a 72.

A spin, a patch of grass and inches from a crash, Casey Mears still makes the Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Joey Logano and Chase Elliott both won their Daytona 500 qualifying races on Thursday night to earn starting spots on the second row for Sunday’s season-opener. Casey Mears and Anthony Alfredo earned the final two spots in the field as the highest finishing “open” drivers in each race, but NASCAR later disqualified Alfredo. His spot goes to B.J. McLeod, pending inspection. The drivers who failed to qualify for the 41-car field were Alfredo, Corey LaJoie, Chandler Smith and JJ Yeley. Two spots were earned in Wednesday night’s time trials and went to Justin Allgaier and Corey Heim.

From YouTuber to NASCAR driver: Cleetus McFarland expands his racing resume at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Garrett Mitchell is better known as “Cleetus McFarland” to his millions of followers gained over the years as a racing influencer. He’s been called a YouTuber for years. A more fitting title might be NASCAR driver. McFarland will make his Truck Series debut at Daytona International Speedway on Friday and then will race in the ARCA Series the following day. He has more racing in his future, too, hinting that details are coming soon. He made four ARCA starts in 2025, beginning with the season opener at Daytona. He crashed 17 laps into that one but found more success in other events. It should pay dividends on the high banks at Daytona.

Judge grants Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss a preliminary injunction for extra eligibility

PITTSBORO, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi judge granted Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss a preliminary injunction that gives him another year of eligibility after a fight with the NCAA. On Thursday, the judge said the NCAA ignores its own rules and failed to weigh Chambliss’ medical history. The NCAA denied his waiver on Jan. 9. The NCAA also rejected his appeal on Feb. 4. Chambliss has spent five years in college but played only three healthy seasons. He started at Ferris State and then transferred to Ole Miss. Ole Miss finishes 13-2 and loses to Miami in the playoff semifinals.

Robots are coming to assist MLB umpires. Even so, the human touch still matters

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — For those worried robots are about to take over Major League Baseball, Colorado Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer has some experience with the Automated Ball/Strike system that’s coming to stadiums this summer. Yes, the machines have a lot of power. But the human touch still matters. The ABS system made a cameo last year in MLB spring training and was greeted with a mix of curiousity, excitement, disdain and uncertainty. Now that it’s here for regular-season games in 2026, the novelty is quickly giving way to strategy.

Phillies release Nick Castellanos, who admits to bringing beer into dugout

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies released outfielder Nick Castellanos on Thursday after the team was unable to make a deal to trade him. Castellanos then revealed he was benched last season after bringing beer into the dugout during a game. The team wanted the situation resolved before its first full-squad workout at spring training, which is Monday. Castellanos was benched last season after he made what Phillies manager Rob Thomson described as “an inappropriate comment” after he was pulled for a defensive replacement. Castellanos said in September that communication with Thomson had been “questionable, at least in my experience.”