1/21 Sports Brief

Mets acquire ace pitcher Freddy Peralta from Brewers in trade

NEW YORK (AP) — The active New York Mets have acquired ace pitcher Freddy Peralta and right-hander Tobias Myers from Milwaukee in a trade that sent two top prospects to the Brewers: pitcher Brandon Sproat and minor league infielder/outfielder Jett Williams. Peralta gives the new-look Mets a frontline starter after their rotation faltered in the second half of a hugely disappointing 2025 season. Peralta went 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA last year, when he led the National League in wins and finished fifth in Cy Young Award voting. He also earned his second All-Star selection. The 29-year-old right-hander is set to make $8 million this year and can become a free agent following the World Series.

No. 1 Arizona pulls away late to top Cincinnati 77-51 and remain 1 of 3 unbeatens in country

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Motiejus Krivas scored 17 points, Ivan Kharchenkov added 14 and the top-ranked Arizona Wildcats pulled away late to beat Cincinnati 77-51 and remain one of just three unbeaten teams in the country. Arizona entered the game Wednesday night as the unanimous No. 1 team in the latest AP poll, a first in school history. Cincinnati tested Arizona with an early 14-1 run to take a 20-16 lead midway through a rugged first half, but Arizona responded for a 33-27 halftime advantage. The 7-foot-2 Krivas thrived in the physical environment with eight points, five rebounds and a block before the break. The Bearcats were led Baba Miller’s 14 points.

Pro Picks: Patriots will top the Broncos and Rams will edge the Seahawks to reach the Super Bowl

The NFL’s conference championship games feature both No. 1 seeds, two division rivals and a backup quarterback making his first start of the season. The Denver Broncos host the New England Patriots in the AFC title game on Sunday. It was Peyton Manning vs. Tom Brady the previous time they met in the playoffs 10 years ago. Now, it’s backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham for the Broncos against second-year standout Drake Maye. Then it’s a showdown between NFC West foes when All-Pro quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams visit Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks in the their third matchup of the season.

Knicks get back on track with biggest win in their history, beating Brooklyn by 54 points

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks hadn’t won at all in more than a week. They hadn’t won quite like this in 80 years. The Knicks ended their four-game losing streak Wednesday night with the most lopsided victory in franchise history, beating the Brooklyn Nets 120-66. The Knicks had lost nine of their previous 11 games and were just two days removed from the low point of their season. They trailed by 30 points in the first half Monday at home against Dallas, booed repeatedly in their 114-97 loss. The 54-point victory surpassed three 48-point wins they had they stood as the previous franchise record.

Cody Bellinger stays with the Yankees, agrees to $162.5 million, 5-year contract, AP source says

Cody Bellinger has agreed to stay with the New York Yankees on a five-year, $162.5 million contract. The deal includes a $20 million signing bonus and a no-trade provision. Bellinger can opt out after the 2027 or 2028 seasons, with the opt outs pushed back a year if there is a full-season work stoppage in 2027. Acquired from the Chicago Cubs in 2024, Bellinger hit .272 with 29 homers last year. He played 149 games, mostly in the outfield. The two-time All-Star and former MVP has a .261 average over eight seasons with the Dodgers, Cubs, and Yankees.

Djokovic’s 399th Grand Slam match win propels him into Australian Open third round

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic has advanced to the third round of the Australian Open after beating Francesco Maestrelli for his 399th Grand Slam singles win. Djokovic dropped serve for the first time in the tournament but won the next eight points to finish off the second-round match in straight sets. Iga Świątek advanced in straight sets and said she is taking some inspiration from Djokovic’s attitude toward sustained success and longevity. Defending champion Madison Keys advanced in straight sets over Ashlyn Krueger and will next face former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova. Ben Shelton and Lorenzo Musetti also progressed.

Antetokounmpo says lack of chemistry has contributed to Bucks’ recent blowout losses

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo says chemistry issues may be contributing to the Milwaukee Bucks’ recent penchant for lopsided losses. The Bucks fell 122-102 on Wednesday night to an Oklahoma City team that was missing a handful of rotation players due to injuries. The Bucks have lost four of their last five. Each of their last three losses was decided by at least 18 points. Milwaukee’s string of nine straight playoff appearances is in jeopardy midway through the season. The Bucks are 11th in the Eastern Conference standings. They haven’t won more than two straight games at any point this season.

Sherrone Moore is returning to court in case related to his firing as Michigan football coach

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore is returning to court for the first time since he was charged in December with home invasion and two other crimes. Thursday’s hearing is an opportunity for the judge to get an update on the case. Moore was fired for having a relationship with a woman who was a staff member. Authorities say Moore subsequently blamed her for disclosing the affair and threatened to kill himself. He’s pleaded not guilty.

Naomi Osaka tones down her walk-on outfit. Turns up the heat at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Naomi Osaka has toned down her walk-on outfit and turned up the heat in a second-round win over Sorana Cirstea at the Australian Open. Osaka won in three sets but the pair barely exchanged handshakes after a tense finish. The two-time Australian Open winner entered Margaret Court Arena wearing the jellyfish-inspired dress and warmup jacket. It was a scaled back entrance compared with the wide-brim hat, veil and parasol combination that made such a fashion statement ahead of her first-round match.

Judge grants Duke’s bid to block QB Darian Mensah’s transfer until Feb. 2 hearing in contract fight

A judge has granted Duke’s request for a temporary restraining order blocking quarterback Darian Mensah from enrolling to play football at another school until a court hearing set for early February. The school filed a lawsuit Monday in Durham County Superior Court against Mensah seeking to block his efforts to transfer and reach a contract with another school to play next season. The complaint came three days after Mensah reversed his announced plan to return to the Blue Devils after leading them to the Atlantic Coast Conference title. The order remains in effect until a hearing scheduled for Feb. 2.