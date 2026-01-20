Indiana completes undefeated season and wins first national title, beating Miami 27-21 in CFP final

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Fernando Mendoza bulldozed his way into the end zone and Indiana bullied its way into the history books Monday night. The Hoosiers toppled Miami 27-21 to put the finishing touch on a rags-to-riches story, an undefeated season and the national title. The Heisman Trophy winner finished with 186 yards passing, but it was his tackle-breaking, sprawled-out 12-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-4 with 9:18 left that defined this game. Mendoza’s TD gave turnaround artist Curt Cignetti’s team a 10-point lead — barely enough breathing room to hold off a frenzied charge by the hard-hitting Hurricanes.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Curt Cignetti came to Indiana to win championships. The old-school, blunt-spoken coach who began his Hoosiers tenure with a promise to bring swift success to the losingest program in college football completed his masterpiece on Monday night. Cignetti guided Indiana to a 27-21 win over the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff final and the first national championship in school history. The Hoosiers finished off an undefeated campaign in front of 67,227 fans at Hard Rock Stadium, concluding one of the most surprising turnarounds in college football history.

Fernando Mendoza's historic season has ended with a national title. He didn't have his best statistical game, but delivered when it mattered. Mendoza completed 16 of 27 passes for 186 yards and ran for a touchdown. His rushing score came after the Hurricanes cut the deficit to three points. In the fourth quarter, Mendoza led a crucial 12-play, 75-yard drive, converting two fourth downs, including a 12-yard rushing touchdown. Coach Curt Cignetti said the play was specifically designed for this game.