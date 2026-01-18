Tall Girl, dog edition

If they ever make a Tall Girl 3, then perhaps Minnie the Great Dane can star in it.

Minnie has broken the Guinness World Record for the tallest living female dog. She stands at 3 feet, 2 inches tall, 1 inch higher than the previous record-holder.

Minnie lives in Connecticut with her parents, Ken Nogacek and Lisa Nogacek.

“Most people want to just pet her and look at her because they are just so in awe of her size and her coloring and just how pretty she is,” Lisa says.

To measure Minnie to verify the record, the Nogaceks had to use a stick that’s usually used for measuring miniature horses. They also have a miniature pony, who’s actually shorter than Minnie.

It’s safe to say there’s nothing mini about Minnie.