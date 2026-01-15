John Harbaugh interviews in person for the Giants’ coaching vacancy, AP source says

John Harbaugh interviewed in person with the New York Giants for their head coaching vacancy, a person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press. The person said Harbaugh spent most of Wednesday at the team facility in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Super Bowl-winning former Baltimore Ravens coach is believed to be the Giants’ top candidate. Harbaugh has also spoken to the Atlanta Falcons, who recently hired retired quarterback Matt Ryan as their president of football. Young QB Jaxson Dart, one of the biggest draws for New York, was reportedly involved in meetings with Harbaugh.