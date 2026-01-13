Stokesbary points to Democrat policies, tax increases, not tariffs, for Washington’s affordability crisis

Story by John Sattgast, Washington State House Republican Communications

Washington lawmakers opened the 2026 legislative session Monday in Olympia, with disagreements over who’s to blame for the state’s affordability crisis.

In a departure of what is traditionally a congenial opening day address, the Democratic House Speaker blamed federal policies and tariffs for higher prices facing Washington families. It’s an argument Republicans say Democrats are using to justify new taxes.

House Republican Leader Drew Stokesbary countered that Washington’s affordability crisis is homegrown, not the result of decisions made in Washington, D.C.

“Tariffs don’t explain why life in this Washington is more expensive than it is in nearly any other state in the country… If we want to know why life in this Washington is more expensive than it is in nearly every other state, we need to only look in the mirror.”

Stokesbary pointed to Democrat policies that have driven up the cost of housing, groceries, child care, and energy, and warned them not to shift blame or pursue new taxes.

“Nor can the President or tariffs be to blame for problems in this Washington that were evident before this administration took office.”

Stokesbary says the 60-day session will test whether Democrats focus on lowering costs — or repeat policies that have made Washington one of the most expensive states in the nation.