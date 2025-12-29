Harry Styles makes online return with surprise YouTube release

Harry Styles has largely stayed out of the public eye since wrapping his Love On Tour trek in 2023, but he surprised fans by sharing new content Saturday.

He uploaded a video called “Forever, Forever” to his official YouTube channel. It opens with footage of fans waiting to see him perform in Reggio Emilia, Italy, in July 2023, the final stop on his two-year global tour. The video then cuts to Harry onstage, playing an extended instrumental piano piece.

Harry hasn’t released new music since his 2023 single, “Satellite,” so the video sparked speculation across social media. Fans debated whether it signaled a gradual return to the spotlight or was smply a reflective look back at the tour that defined his post-One Direction solo success.

One fan wrote, “I have a feeling this is a [subtle] way harry is reminding us he is still here, still loves his fandom and job and a thank you for us being patient.”

While Harry hasn’t released new music, he’s popped up in some unexpected places, such as attending Pope Leo XIV‘s debut in Vatican City after his election and running marathons in Tokyo and Berlin. He’s also been spotted in various cities walking hand-in-hand with actress Zoë Kravitz.