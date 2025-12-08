12/07 Sports Brief

Texans stifle Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs in 20-10 victory to keep pace in AFC South race

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Houston Texans have won their fifth straight game. They relied on the NFL’s top-ranked defense to shut down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. C.J. Stroud threw for 203 yards and a touchdown, and Houston came away from Arrowhead Stadium with a 20-10 victory over Kansas City on Sunday night. Nico Collins contributed four catches for 121 yards, and Dare Ogunbowale added a go-ahead touchdown run in the fourth quarter. The Texans remained a game behind Jacksonville in the AFC South. The Chiefs fell to 6-7 and are in danger of missing the playoffs.

Jeff Kent elected to baseball Hall of Fame, which again keeps doors shut for Bonds and Clemens

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jeff Kent has been elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame by the contemporary era committee, while steroids-tainted stars Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were among seven players who fell short once again. Kent appeared on 14 of 16 ballots, two more than the 12 ballots needed for the 75% minimum. Carlos Delgado received nine votes, followed by Don Mattingly and Dale Murphy with six each, Bonds, Clemens, Gary Sheffield and Fernando Valenzuela each received fewer than five votes. Kent will be inducted at the hall in Cooperstown, New York, on July 26.

LeBron James’ vintage performance leaves Philly crowd in awe

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — LeBron James has thrilled fans with a vintage performance against the Philadelphia 76ers. He scored 29 points, including 10 straight in the fourth quarter, leading the Lakers to a 112-108 win on Sunday night. This comes after his NBA record double-digit scoring streak ended last week. James, who has battled injuries this season, says he’s not 100% but felt better than in recent games. Luka Doncic also returned for the Lakers, contributing a triple-double. Despite retirement speculation, James continues to shine, leaving fans in awe of his clutch plays.

Indiana grabs top seed in College Football Playoff. Alabama and Miami make it, Notre Dame left out

Alabama and Miami are in, Notre Dame is out and Indiana is No. 1 in the College Football Playoff’s 12-team bracket. The undefeated Hoosiers vaulted to the top spot based on their history-making win in the Big Ten title game against Ohio State, which fell one spot after its 13-10 loss. Southeastern Conference champ Georgia was third and and Big 12 titlist Texas Tech fourth. The drama surrounded the bubble teams, and it was Alabama at No. 9 and Miami at No. 10 making the field by leapfrogging Notre Dame, which lost to the Hurricanes during opening week.

Notre Dame opts out of bowl game after getting ‘punched in the stomach’ by CFP

Notre Dame has announced it will not participate in a bowl game this season after being left out of the College Football Playoff. The team posted the decision on its official X account. Despite a strong winning streak, Notre Dame was excluded from the 12-team playoff bracket. Miami edged the Fighting Irish out for the No. 10 seed due to a head-to-head victory. Alabama, with three losses, made the playoff and sparked further debate.

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier to be arraigned in New York court over sports betting scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Miami Heat player Terry Rozier is set to appear in a New York court on charges he helped gamblers placing bets on his performance in NBA games. The 31-year-old point guard will be formally arraigned in Brooklyn federal court Monday on federal wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges. Rozier previously appeared before a federal judge in Orlando in late October, when prosecutors first announced the charges. Rozier, through his attorney, has denied any wrongdoing. The Ohio native was one of three current or former NBA players ensnared in a sprawling federal takedown of illegal gambling operations linked to professional sports.

Keisean Nixon has game-sealing INT and Packers overtake Bears for NFC North lead with 28-21 win

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have overtaken the Chicago Bears for first place in the NFC North. Keisean Nixon intercepted Caleb Williams’ pass in the end zone with 22 seconds remaining to preserve Green Bay’s 28-21 win over Chicago on Sunday. The Bears were facing fourth-and-1 from Green Bay’s 14-yard line when Williams faked a handoff and rolled to his left. Tight end Cole Kmet had gotten behind Nixon in the end zone, but Nixon made a leaping catch of the underthrown pass. Josh Jacobs scored the tiebreaking touchdown on a 2-yard run with 3:32 remaining as the Packers won their fourth straight and snapped Chicago’s five-game win streak.

Colts QB Daniel Jones could be out for the season with a right Achilles tendon injury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones, already playing with a broken bone in his left leg, injured his right Achilles tendon against Jacksonville. Jones dropped to the ground and immediately grabbed the back of his right leg. He slammed his helmet to the ground several times before getting helped up by team trainers. He limped to the sideline for further evaluation and eventually made his way to the locker room for tests. Riley Leonard replaced him, and the team quickly ruled Jones out for the game.

Thunder improve to 23-1 with 15th straight victory, routing Jazz 131-101

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams each scored 25 points and the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder improved to 23-1 with their 15th straight victory, routing the Utah Jazz 131-101 on Sunday night. Holmgren added nine rebounds, and Williams had eight assists. Aaron Wiggins scored 19 points. Oklahoma City shot 58% from the field and made 21 3-pointers. The Thunder scored 27 points off 17 Utah turnovers. Kyle Filipkowski led the Jazz with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Walter Clayton Jr. and Taylor Hendricks added 20 points apiece. Clayton had nine assists. Both teams played without their leading scorers. Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was sidelined because of left elbow bursitis. Utah’s Lauri Markkanen sat out with an undisclosed illness.

Who’s No. 1? Top-ranked Purdue’s loss opens the door for a change atop the AP poll

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — In the waning seconds of a blowout win, fans at Arizona’s McKale Center started a chant of “Number 1!” The second-ranked Wildcats can certainly make a case with Saturday night’s dismantling of No. 20 Auburn and top-ranked Purdue’s first loss of the season. Michigan can also stake a claim to No. 1. So can Duke. What about Iowa State? Arizona has been No. 2 the past two weeks and has beaten four ranked teams. Michigan is No. 3 and has won its last five games by at least 25 points. Duke is undefeated and No. 10 Iowa State also hasn’t lost and just took down the top-ranked team.