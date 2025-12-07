Cuteness overload: Meet the world’s shortest living male horse

Prepare yourself to utter the loudest and most enthusiastic “Aww!” of your life upon meeting Pumuckel, the world’s shortest living male horse.

According to Guinness World Records, which bestowed the title upon the diminutive steed, Pumuckel stands an adorable 21.1 inches tall. The previous record belonged to a horse from Poland named Bombel, who towers over Pumuckel at 22.36 inches tall.

Pumuckel lives in Germany on a farm with human Carola Weidemann, who says he has a “very lovable character.”

“He’s incredibly good with children, he loves being scratched and cuddled,” Weidemann says. “Pumuckel loves being the center of attention.”

If horses had dating apps, we’d guess this short king would have no reservations about listing his true height on his profile.