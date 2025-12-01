11/30 Sports Brief

LSU lures Lane Kiffin away from virtual playoff lock Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin has left Ole Miss to become the head coach at LSU. This decision comes after Ole Miss’s victory over Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl, which likely secured them a playoff spot. Kiffin expressed disappointment that he wasn’t allowed to coach Ole Miss in the postseason. Ole Miss has promoted defensive coordinator Pete Golding to head coach. LSU’s athletic director praised Kiffin as a top coach who can lead the team into the future. Kiffin’s move adds to an already busy hiring cycle in college football, with several coaching changes happening recently.

Catch of the year? Commanders’ Treylon Burks makes incredible 1-handed TD grab vs. Broncos

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Treylon Burks of the Washington Commanders has made one of the best catches of the 2025 NFL season. Burks had a falling, one-handed grab in the corner of the end zone against the Denver Broncos on Sunday night. With Washington facing third-and-goal from the 5 on its opening possession of the second half, Marcus Mariota took a shotgun snap and threw to Burks on a fade route. Burks was well covered by Broncos cornerback Riley Moss but turned, leaped and extended his right arm, bringing the ball in as he fell to the turf. Odell Beckham Jr. posted approvingly on social media about the grab.

WNBA and players union extend CBA deadline to Jan. 9

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA and players union agreed to an extension of the current collective bargaining agreement to Jan. 9 just before their current extension ran out Sunday night. Just like the previous extension, both sides have the option to terminate the extension with 48 hours advanced notice. The two sides had announced a 30-day extension to the original Oct. 31 deadline. That extension was set to expire Sunday night just before midnight. They met over the holiday weekend hoping to come an agreement.

QB Justin Herbert breaks bone in left hand, but he’s optimistic about playing for Chargers next week

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will have surgery Monday to repair a broken bone in his non-throwing hand. Herbert is optimistic about his chances to play next week for the Chargers, who beat the Raiders 31-14 for their fourth victory in five games. Herbert played the final three quarters against Las Vegas with a hard cast on his left hand while exclusively taking shotgun snaps. Herbert wasn’t sure when his hand was broken, but it appeared to happen late in the Chargers’ opening drive when he was thrown to the ground by Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn.

Aaron Rodgers’ bloody nose a fitting symbol for the hurting Steelers in lopsided loss to Bills

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers are hurting in more ways than one after a 26-7 loss to Buffalo. Rodgers sustained a bloody nose in the second half as Pittsburgh lost for the fifth time in seven games to drop to 6-6. Rodgers completed just 10 of 21 passes for 117 yards while playing with a brace on his broken left wrist. Pittsburgh’s offense managed just 166 yards. The defense struggled to get off the field while allowing the Bills to pile up 249 yards rushing. Pittsburgh remains tied with Baltimore atop the AFC North, but the Steelers know they must improve if they want to win the division.

Young throws 3 TDs, Panthers turn over Stafford 3 times to end Rams’ 6-game win streak, 31-28

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bryce Young completed 15 of 20 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns — two of them coming on fourth down — and the Carolina Panthers forced three turnovers by Matthew Stafford to beat Los Angeles 31-28 on Sunday and snap the Rams’ six-game winning streak. Carolina’s defense intercepted Stafford twice with Mike Jackson returning one for a 48-yard touchdown and ended the 37-year-old’s NFL record of 28 straight TD passes without an interception. Derrick Brown, who tipped a ball resulting in one of Stafford’s first pick, came up with a key strip-sack with 2:25 left in the game to preserve the win. Stafford completed 18 of 28 passes for 243 yards with two touchdown passes to Davante Adams, his 13th and 14th of the season.

Tennessee player says Jaguars punter threatened to ‘kill me’ during Titans loss

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans running back Julius Chestnut says Jacksonville Jaguars punter Logan Cooke threatened to kill him during the AFC South game. Cooke wasn’t specifically asked about Chestnut’s comments after the loss. A message was left seeking comment from the Jaguars. Chestnut blocked Cooke as the punter got a leg up to trip Titans returner Chimere Dike at the end of a 47-yard return with 14:06 left. Cooke was hurt and evaluated for a concussion before returning to punt at the end of the Jaguars’ next series. The Jaguars and Titans then had another scuffle at the end of Dike’s 13-yard return with 11:49 remaining, with Chestnut and Cooke squaring off.

Michael Jordan’s fight against NASCAR heads to court, could shake up motorsports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports are taking NASCAR to federal court Monday over antitrust allegations. The lawsuit claims NASCAR holds a monopoly over the sport, with 23XI and Front Row refusing to sign charter renewals. Charters guarantee race spots and payouts, but the teams argue the terms are unfavorable. The trial has exposed personal communications and tensions within NASCAR. NASCAR defends its practices, citing increased payouts and open team options. If 23XI and Front Row win, it could lead to major changes in NASCAR’s structure. A settlement could still occur at any time.

Georgia up to No. 3 behind Ohio State, Indiana in Top 25 shuffle as Oregon, Texas Tech also climb

Texas A&M is out of the top five in The Associated Press college football poll for the first time in two months. The Aggies slipped from No. 3 to No. 7 following their 10-point loss at Texas. Ohio State and Indiana remain the top two teams for the seventh straight poll and Georgia and Oregon each moved up a spot. Texas Tech is next and Mississippi, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and Alabama round out the top 10. There are two top-10 matchups in conference championship games. Those are Indiana-Ohio State in the Big Ten and Georgia-Alabama in the SEC.

Super Bowl 2026: Pregame performers will include Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile and Coco Jones

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Super Bowl pregame show will feature standout performers in Northern California. Charlie Puth will sing the national anthem, Brandi Carlile will perform “America the Beautiful,” and Coco Jones will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” The performances will take place Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, before the NFL’s championship matchup and halftime show featuring Bad Bunny. The NFL announced this on Sunday. The pregame performances will air on NBC, Telemundo and Peacock. In a historic first, the halftime show will include a multilingual signing program featuring Puerto Rican Sign Language.