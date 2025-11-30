California town to vote on jarring pickleball for good

The pickleball players of Carmel, California, are in a real pickle.

SFGate reports that the Carmel City Council is moving to permanently prohibit the playing of the popular paddle sport in the town’s Forest Hill Park after previously instituting a temporary ban.

The original ban was put into place due to noise complaints. While council members debated other possible solutions, such as mandating the use of quieter paddles and balls, residents in favor of extending the ban say the decrease in noise has been noticeable.

“It’s been so peaceful and quiet,” resident Kimberly Edwards told the council during a November meeting.

“You guys are all in this position to protect us,” Edwards continued. “That’s your No. 1 goal. That’s what your job is — not to placate these pickleball enthusiasts.”

One such pickleball enthusiast, Barbara Lang, argued that the quiet equipment should at least get a trial run before a ban becomes permanent.

“If you want to try it with the quiet ball, I think it’s only fair to the players to give that a chance,” Lang said.

The council will vote on the permanent pickleball ban proposal at the next meeting.