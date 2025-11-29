Washington State avenges earlier loss to Oregon State, wins 32-8 to clinch bowl eligibility

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Zevi Eckhaus accounted for two touchdowns, and Washington State clinched bowl eligibility in coach Jimmy Rogers’ inaugural season with a 32-8 victory over Oregon State on Saturday night in a rare regular-season rematch for the only members of the Pac-12 Conference.

Oregon State beat Washington State 10-7 at home on Nov. 1. The Cougars won both games in 1945 the last time the teams played twice in the same year.

Eckhaus completed 17 of 28 passes for 197 yards and added 63 yards rushing on nine carries. He tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Trey Leckner late in the second quarter to give the Cougars a 19-0 lead. Eckhaus’ 5-yard TD run made it 25-0 with 4:51 remaining in the third.

Kirby Vorhees and Angel Johnson each had a short touchdown run for Washington State (6-6, 1-1). Tony Freeman had seven receptions for 84 yards.

Tristan Ti’a was 28-of-41 passing for 240 yards. He threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Trent Walker late in the game and had two interceptions for Oregon State (2-10, 1-1). The Beavers ended their season losing three straight after beating the Cougars.

Oregon State, which announced on Friday its next head coach will be Alabama co-offensive coordinator JaMarcus Shephard, along with Washington State, are part of a realigned Pac-12 Conference next season that includes Texas State and five current members of the Mountain West Conference.

Rogers coached the previous two seasons at South Dakota State highlighted by a FCS National Championship in 2023.

Washington State will make its ninth bowl appearance in the last 10 seasons and 20th overall.

