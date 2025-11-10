11/09 Sports Brief

Chargers humble Aaron Rodgers and Steelers 25-10 in prime time for 3rd straight win

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert threw for 220 yards and a touchdown as the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 25-10. The Chargers have won three straight games after a midseason slump. Their defense kept Aaron Rodgers without a touchdown until the final minutes. The Steelers struggled offensively, going 0 for 9 on third down before their lone touchdown drive. Cameron Dicker kicked three field goals for the Chargers, including a 59-yarder that tied his team record. Keenan Allen caught two passes to become the Chargers’ career receptions leader.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TreVeyon Henderson had touchdown runs of 69 and 55 yards, Drake Maye threw two TD passes, and the New England Patriots beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28-23 for their seventh straight win. After Maye threw an interception in the end zone, the Patriots (8-2) made a big stop on fourth-and-3 at their own 27. Henderson then sealed the win with his 69-yard TD run. The rookie finished with a career-high 147 yards rushing on 14 carries. The Buccaneers were the first team in NFL history to have each of their first four wins of the season come on a game-winning score in the final minute of regulation. They had a chance to do it again when Tykee Smith intercepted Maye’s pass from the 2 in the end zone with 5:17 left.

Texas has returned to the top 10 in The Associated Press college football poll. The Longhorns, ranked No. 10, are set to visit No. 5 Georgia this week. They had dropped out of the top 25 after losing to Florida several weeks ago. Ohio State remains No. 1, followed by Indiana, Texas A&M, Alabama, and Georgia. The ACC has five teams ranked, including Georgia Tech and Miami. The Group of Five conferences are represented by James Madison and South Florida.

Paul Tagliabue led the NFL to greater success and diversity during his 17 years as commissioner. He died Sunday at age 84. Tagliabue, who served from 1989 to 2006, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020. Under his leadership, league revenues soared, new stadiums were built, and the NFL expanded to 32 teams. He introduced the “Rooney Rule” to promote diversity in coaching and executive positions. However, his tenure was also marked by the league’s slow response to concussions. In 2017, Tagliabue apologized for past remarks about concussions, acknowledging that he lacked proper data.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers’ tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers began on a high note with four wins in five games to start the season. Since then, however, the 41-year-old quarterback’s performance has gotten progressively worse and worse as the Steelers have lost three of four. Rodgers went 16 of 31 for 161 yards with a touchdown, two interceptions and a fumble in Pittsburgh’s 25-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. He was sacked three times, took a safety and finished with a 50.6 passer rating, his lowest mark of the season.

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — David Rodriguez scored his second goal of the game in the 106th minute and Atletico Ottawa won the Canadian Premier League’s North Star Cup in a snowstorm Sunday night, beating defending champions Cavalry FC of Calgary 2-1. TD Place was blanketed by heavy snowfall, with plows brought on to clear the turf before extra time. In the 33rd minute, Cavalry defender Fraser Aird tucked the ball into the bottom right corner. In a testament to the rivalry between the sides, the celebrating visitors were met with a barrage of snowballs from Atletico fans. Just six minutes later, Ottawa midfielder Gabriel Antonaro lobbed a pass into the box that evaded the crowd through the snow and found Rodriguez for a bicycle kick.