EFSEC – Carriger Solar LLC Project Special Meeting

October 20, 2025

Carriger Solar LLC Project
EFSEC Docket No. EF-230001

NOTICE OF SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING
October 21, 2025
9:00 AM

Description of Action: At the direction of Governor Ferguson, the Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council (EFSEC) has reconsidered aspects of its recommendation and has developed a revised Draft Site Certification Agreement (SCA) for Carriger Solar LLC Project. A draft Resolution has also been prepared to capture the process through which EFSEC has gathered and considered additional input. A special meeting is scheduled at which the Council will consider the draft Resolution and revised draft SCA following a public comment period and take action on these draft documents.

Proponent: Cypress Creek Renewables, LLC 3402 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90405.

Meeting Location: The special council meeting will be held  on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, beginning at 9:00am.

You may attend the meeting in person at:

               EFSEC
               621 Woodland Square Loop SE
               Lacey, WA 98503

You may attend the meeting via Microsoft Teams online or via phone at:

Copies of the draft Resolution and revised draft SCA can be found at:

For more information, please contact Joanne Snarski, Siting Specialist, at (360)-485-1675 or by email at [email protected].