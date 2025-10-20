EFSEC – Carriger Solar LLC Project Special Meeting

Carriger Solar LLC Project

EFSEC Docket No. EF-230001

NOTICE OF SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING

October 21, 2025

9:00 AM

Description of Action: At the direction of Governor Ferguson, the Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council (EFSEC) has reconsidered aspects of its recommendation and has developed a revised Draft Site Certification Agreement (SCA) for Carriger Solar LLC Project. A draft Resolution has also been prepared to capture the process through which EFSEC has gathered and considered additional input. A special meeting is scheduled at which the Council will consider the draft Resolution and revised draft SCA following a public comment period and take action on these draft documents.

Proponent: Cypress Creek Renewables, LLC 3402 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90405.

Meeting Location: The special council meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, beginning at 9:00am.

You may attend the meeting in person at:

EFSEC

621 Woodland Square Loop SE

Lacey, WA 98503

You may attend the meeting via Microsoft Teams online or via phone at:

Copies of the draft Resolution and revised draft SCA can be found at:

The EFSEC office address above or,

https://efsec.wa.gov/facilities/carriger-solar

For more information, please contact Joanne Snarski, Siting Specialist, at (360)-485-1675 or by email at [email protected].