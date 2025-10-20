EFSEC – Carriger Solar LLC Project Special Meeting

Carriger Solar LLC Project
EFSEC Docket No. EF-230001
NOTICE OF SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING
October 21, 2025
9:00 AM
Description of Action: At the direction of Governor Ferguson, the Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council (EFSEC) has reconsidered aspects of its recommendation and has developed a revised Draft Site Certification Agreement (SCA) for Carriger Solar LLC Project. A draft Resolution has also been prepared to capture the process through which EFSEC has gathered and considered additional input. A special meeting is scheduled at which the Council will consider the draft Resolution and revised draft SCA following a public comment period and take action on these draft documents.
Proponent: Cypress Creek Renewables, LLC 3402 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90405.
Meeting Location: The special council meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, beginning at 9:00am.
You may attend the meeting in person at:
EFSEC
621 Woodland Square Loop SE
Lacey, WA 98503
You may attend the meeting via Microsoft Teams online or via phone at:
- https://bit.ly/CarrigerSpecialMtg
- (564) 999-2000 Conference ID: 136065345#
Copies of the draft Resolution and revised draft SCA can be found at:
- The EFSEC office address above or,
- https://efsec.wa.gov/facilities/carriger-solar
For more information, please contact Joanne Snarski, Siting Specialist, at (360)-485-1675 or by email at [email protected].