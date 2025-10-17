10/17 Sports Brief

Flacco rallies Bengals past Rodgers and Steelers 33-31 in battle of 40-year old QBs

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Flacco passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Cincinnati Bengals to a 33-31 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bengals snapped a four-game losing streak on Thursday night. Evan McPherson kicks a 36-yard field goal with seven seconds left to secure the win. Flacco, in his second start for Cincinnati, outduels Aaron Rodgers in a rare matchup of starting quarterbacks in their 40s. Ja’Marr Chase shines with 16 receptions for 161 yards and a touchdown. Chase Brown adds 108 rushing yards. The Steelers fall to 4-2 despite Rodgers’ four touchdown passes and Jaylen Warren’s 127 rushing yards.

Canadians set aside contempt for tariffs and Trump rhetoric for the love of the Toronto Blue Jays

SEATTLE (AP) — Many Canadians have been boycotting the U.S. since the Trump administration started threating Canada’s economy and sovereignty with tariffs and heated political rhetoric. But the current American League Championship Series appears to have led to a geopolitical thaw, made possible by Canada’s fervent Toronto Blue Jays fans as they root for their country’s only MLB team to compete against the Seattle Mariners, as well as the deep Pacific Northwest ties that bind British Columbia and Washington state. There’s been a precipitous drop in visits and tourism for the U.S. from the world’s longest international border all year long, but some Canadians are making an exception for the playoffs.

Indiana announces new 8-year contract with coach Curt Cignetti worth nearly $93 million

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana has announced a new eight-year contract with coach Curt Cignetti worth at least $92.8 million. The deal rewards him for pushing the Hoosiers into national championship contention in just two seasons. The school said the average annual compensation for Cignetti will be approximately $11.6 million. The contract runs through November 30, 2033. Cignetti is 17-2 since arriving from James Madison. The Hoosiers advanced to the College Football Playoff for the first time last year and are currently ranked No. 3 nationally.

Carter Hart agrees to join the Golden Knights after being acquitted of sexual assault

Goaltender Carter Hart has agreed to sign with the Vegas Golden Knights, becoming the first of the five 2018 Canada world junior hockey players to land an NHL contract since they were acquitted of sexual assault in a high-profile case. Vegas announced an agreement for Hart on Thursday, the second day after the window opened for the players to sign. Hart and the others are not eligible to play in games until Dec. 1 as part of the league’s reinstatement process for him, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton.

The greatest women’s college basketball players: Who made the list?

Cheryl Miller, Diana Taurasi and Candace Parker are among a select group named the best to ever play the game during the 50 years of the women’s basketball poll. As part of the season-long anniversary, a group of 13 former players and Associated Press sportswriters voted based on what players accomplished during their collegiate careers. The first team included the frontcourt of USC’s Miller, Parker from Tennessee and Breanna Stewart of UConn. Taurasi, another UConn great, and Iowa’s Caitlin Clark are the first-team guards. The second-team consists of UConn’s Sue Bird and Virginia’s Dawn Staley in the backcourt, Delta State’s Lusia Harris, Tennessee’s Chamique Holdsclaw and UConn’s Maya Moore in the frontcourt.

Can Bryce Harper ever be elite again? Phillies president Dave Dombrowski has concerns

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies president Dave Dombrowski questions if Bryce Harper can return to his elite form. Harper’s recent performance has been below his usual standards, with his lowest OPS since 2016. Despite this, Dombrowski acknowledges Harper remains an All-Star caliber player. Phillies manager Rob Thomson believes Harper is motivated to have his best season next year. The Phillies face decisions on key free agents, including Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto. Dombrowski emphasizes the need to maintain perspective despite recent postseason losses. The team aims to improve without drastically changing the roster.

How did Grant Hill ask Erik Spoelstra to be the Olympic coach? Turns out, he didn’t have to

MIAMI (AP) — USA Basketball has explained the process of hiring Erik Spoelstra as the next Olympic coach. Spoelstra quickly accepted the role during a dinner with Grant Hill, the men’s national team managing director. The focus now shifts to preparing for the 2027 World Cup in Qatar and the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. Spoelstra, who has been with the Miami Heat for more than 30 years, expressed excitement about the opportunity. He emphasized the importance of family, noting that USA Basketball’s family-friendly culture influenced his decision. Spoelstra is the first Filipino-American to hold this position, marking a significant milestone.

AP Source: Government shutdown may move UConn-Louisville opener from Ramstein Air Base to US

No. 1 UConn’s season opener against No. 20 Louisville that is supposed to be played at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Nov. 4 is in jeopardy of being moved because of the government shutdown. A person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday that if the shutdown continues to Monday the game will be played at a neutral site in the U.S. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made.