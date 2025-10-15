Man missing in the Columbia River has been retrieved

Story from the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office

UPDATE UPDATE UPDATE

After a three day search, the male was recovered from the Columbia River by a dive team.

Our condolences and prayers go out to the family, friends and community. Although this was a tragic accident we are glad we were able to make the recovery for the family. We would like to thank all those who assisted with this incident. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office team, Boardman Fire Department, Columbia Basin Dive-Rescue, family and community members.

Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing person believed to have gone missing in the Columbia River near Irrigon. A specialized dive team will join the search today. The investigation into the disappearance of the adult male is on-going. There is no further information available at this time. This post will be updated when further information is available to share.