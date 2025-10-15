Gaslighting someone into thinking there’s something wrong with their car? There’s an app for that

This woman’s car isn’t breaking down, but her mind might be after learning the source of a “cracking” sound coming from her dashboard.

Alex Nevarez, of New York City, tells Newsweek that when she first heard the noise, she thought she might be dealing with a rodent infestation, which a mechanic had previously warned her about.

“I thought there was something wrong with the vehicle,” Nevarez says. “At first, I was terrified it was a rat’s nest or something, because it is parked on the street in New York City.”

As the car was due for an oil change already, Nevarez decided to take it in to the shop and asked if they could check out the noise, as well.

“They reported that they did not hear a noise and that was that,” Nevarez says. “I was going in for other reasons, and simply asked to check everything.”

Upon getting back into her car, everything clicked into place. Nevarez noticed that the vehicle’s screen was tuned to an app called Sounds of Nature, which was playing noises replicating a “warm fireplace” through her speakers.

Naturally, Nevarez documented the mix-up on TikTok.

“That’s when I took the video realizing how silly it was,” she says.