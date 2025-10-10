E 13th Street Pavement Preservation Project – Monday October 13 through Wednesday October 22

The Dalles, Oregon – The City of The Dalles Public Works Department will work on a pavement preservation project on Monday October 13, 2025 through Wednesday October 22, 2025 at the following location:

E 13th St. between Washington St. and Federal St. – Full road closure during work hours, Monday through Thursday 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The street will be reopened to the traveling public each evening and on the weekend.

Motorists, bicycles and pedestrians are asked to use detours around the work zone during work hours.

The purpose of this project is to grind out and reshape the road October 13 – 16. 2025, then pave back approximately 900 feet of pavement October 20 – 22, 2025. This street work is expected to restore the pavement structure and provide a smoother and safer roadway.

Please proceed with caution around work areas during construction times and observe all temporary traffic control devices. Thank you for your attention to traveling safety during this work.

Go to thedalles.org/e13thstreet to view an online map on Perimetermap.com.

Learn more about the 2025 The Dalles Pavement Preservation Program at thedalles.org/summerstreetmaintenance. If you have questions, please contact the Public Works Department at (541) 296-5401.