Illinois Powerball player turns losing numbers into $1 million

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. So the old adage goes, and apparently that even applies to lottery numbers.

An anonymous winner, who adopted the alias Rex, says he found an old Powerball ticket in a drawer, which inspired him to play.

“I figured I’d give those numbers another try,” he told lottery officials. “The jackpot was so high — over a billion dollars! I figured I wouldn’t get too many chances at that kind of money.”

The old numbers ended up being worth $1 million.

“I woke up the next day after the drawing, had my second cup of coffee, and suddenly remembered to check the numbers,” he recalls. “It took a whole day to sink in. I triple-checked my ticket and even scanned it at the store where I bought it. I barely slept that night — my blood pressure was through the roof!”

Rex says he plans to buy a new car with his winnings, and spend some money on his friends and loved ones.