See you later, Michigan alligator; turns out it’s a crocodile

There’s one reptile in Michigan who’s a LONG way from home.

On Tuesday, officers in Hampton Township answered a call from residents who’d spotted what they believed to be an alligator. Once police showed up, however, they discovered it was actually a crocodile.

What’s the difference? Well, alligators have a wider snout and prefer freshwater, while crocodiles can live in fresh or saltwater and have a more V-shaped nose.

Authorities have no idea how the South American crocodile ended up in Michigan. To be safe, however, the department reports that the 3-foot non-gator is now hanging out at the Birch Run Zoo.