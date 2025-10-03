10/02 MLB Wild Card Round

Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler takes down hometown Cleveland Guardians in Wild Card Series clincher

CLEVELAND (AP) — Dillon Dingler grew up rooting for the Cleveland Guardians. But on Thursday, he sent them home. Playing in the ballpark where he attended many games as a youngster, the second-year catcher hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning to lead the Detroit Tigers to a 6-3 victory over Cleveland in the decisive Game 3 of their AL Wild Card Series. Dingler also threw out José Ramírez trying to steal second at a pivotal juncture, helping the Tigers reach the Division Series for the second consecutive season. Dingler was raised about 55 miles from Cleveland in Massillon, Ohio. Detroit manager A.J. Hinch praised Dingler’s stability and presence for the team. The Tigers now prepare to face Seattle in a best-of-five Division Series starting Saturday.

Schlittler’s playoff gem for Yankees against rival Red Sox prompts Boone to say `A star is born’

NEW YORK (AP) — Cam Schlittler has become an instant star for the New York Yankees, delivering a dominant performance against the rival Boston Red Sox in a playoff elimination game. The 24-year-old rookie pitched eight overpowering innings with 12 strikeouts and no walks as New York beat Boston 4-0, advancing to the Division Series against Toronto. Schlittler, who grew up a Red Sox fan in Massachusetts, prepared by speaking with Yankees great Andy Pettitte. Schlittler’s fastball reached 100 mph, and the right-hander struck out more batters than any other Yankees pitcher in a postseason debut. New York manager Aaron Boone praised Schlittler’s fearless approach.

Dansby Swanson leads stellar defensive performance for Cubs in NL Wild Card Series

CHICAGO (AP) — Dansby Swanson just kept making plays for the Chicago Cubs in the NL Wild Card Series. Grounders up the middle and in the hole. Soft liners and popups. The shortstop, a two-time Gold Glove winner, was in the right place every time. With Swanson leading the way, Chicago turned in another sharp defensive performance while eliminating San Diego with a clinching 3-1 victory on Thursday. In a three-game series that had only 11 runs, the Cubs won with their gloves more than their bats.