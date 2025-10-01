9/30 Sports Brief

Ohtani hits 2 homers for Dodgers in playoff opener against Reds

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit two home runs for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of their NL Wild Card Series against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night. Ohtani’s first homer was a leadoff shot in the first inning. His second, a two-run drive in the sixth, extended the lead to 8-0. Ohtani hit a career-high 55 homers during the regular season, breaking his own franchise record. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has said the two-way superstar would probably start on the mound if the series goes to a decisive third game. Ohtani has yet to pitch in the postseason.

Crochet pitches like an ace from bygone days and lifts Red Sox over Yankees 3-1 in playoff opener

NEW YORK (AP) — Garrett Crochet led the Boston Red Sox to a 3-1 victory over the New York Yankees in their AL Wild Card Series opener. He threw 117 pitches, the most in a postseason game in six years, striking out 11 batters and walking none over 7 2/3 innings. Crochet retired 17 consecutive batters after Anthony Volpe’s homer in the second. Acquired from the Chicago White Sox in December, Crochet has become Boston’s ace, earning a $170 million contract starting next year. He went 18-5 with a 2.59 ERA this season, leading the major leagues with 255 strikeouts and topping the AL with 205 1/3 innings.

A’ja Wilson and Las Vegas chase a third WNBA title in four years as they face Phoenix in Finals

A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces are looking to accomplish something only done once before by winning a third WNBA championship in four seasons. Standing in the way are the Phoenix Mercury, who are making their first championship appearance since 2021. The WNBA Finals will begin Friday in Las Vegas between the second-seed Aces and No. 4 seed Mercury. This year for the first time the two teams will play in a best-of-seven format as the league expanded its championship round from a five-game series.

Napheesa Collier tells of private chat with Engelbert that she said exposed a problematic leader

Napheesa Collier delivered a blistering assessment of the WNBA and its commissioner as she sat in front of the media with a prepared statement and disclosed private conversations she said she had with Cathy Engelbert that portrayed her as a leader who lacks accountability. The Minnesota Lynx star spoke Tuesday for more than four minutes on topics ranging from Caitlin Clark — and her value to the league — to inconsistent officiating, which she feels Engelbert and the WNBA haven’t addressed. Engelbert responded to Collier in a statement not long after the media session, saying she was disheartened by it.

Tarik Skubal’s 14-strikeout gem gives Tigers playoff momentum after late-season swoon

CLEVELAND (AP) — Detroit pitcher Tarik Skubal delivered a standout performance in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series against Cleveland. Skubal tied a franchise postseason record with 14 strikeouts, leading the Tigers to a 2-1 win Tuesday. Despite a challenging September, Skubal’s determination helped Detroit gain early momentum in the best-of-three series. He allowed just one run on three hits over 7 2/3 innings. Skubal’s fastball averaged 99.1 mph, and he effectively used his slider. His performance was crucial for Detroit, which had struggled against Cleveland in recent matchups.

Seiya Suzuki’s home run helps the Chicago Cubs to Game 1 win over the San Diego Padres

CHICAGO (AP) — Seiya Suzuki watched the playoffs on TV after each of his first three years in the majors. He gets to play this time around, and he is determined to make the most of the opportunity. Suzuki hit a crucial home run to help the Chicago Cubs to a 3-1 victory over the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of their NL Wild Card Series. The usually reserved Suzuki pumped his right arm and yelled in celebration as he made his way to first base after his big swing. Chicago had just one hit before the Japanese slugger opened the fifth with a 424-foot shot into the bleachers in left-center on a 94.5 mph fastball from Nick Pivetta.

Las Vegas Aces eye historic third WNBA title in four years

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Aces have a chance to make history in the WNBA Finals. They could become champions for the third time in four years, a feat only surpassed by the Houston Comets. The Aces, who won titles in 2022 and 2023, will host the Phoenix Mercury on Friday in the best-of-seven Finals. The Aces have beaten the Mercury three times this season. A’ja Wilson, a four-time MVP, has been crucial in leading the team.

Boone defends his moves after Yankees bullpen falters again in playoff-opening loss to the Red Sox

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees’ bullpen has been one of their biggest weaknesses this season. It faltered again in their playoff opener and has them on the brink of being eliminated by the rival Boston Red Sox. Max Fried worked 6 1/3 scoreless innings in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series. But manager Aaron Boone removed Fried after he retired the first batter in the seventh. Reliever Luke Weaver walked the first batter he faced and allowed a double and a two-run single. David Bednar gave up back-to-back hits in the ninth to give Boston some breathing room.

Reds ace Hunter Greene rocked in postseason debut back home in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hunter Greene lived out a childhood dream Tuesday night, making his first postseason start for the Cincinnati Reds in his hometown. There was no Hollywood ending for him, though. Greene gave up a leadoff homer to Shohei Ohtani and lasted only three innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers pounded Cincinnati pitching for a 10-5 victory in the opener of their Wild Card Series. The hard-throwing right-hander was tagged for six hits and five runs — all on three homers. He walked two and struck out four. The 26-year-old Greene prepped at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, about 15 miles north of Dodger Stadium, and was the second overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft. He grew up a Dodgers fan.

The Vikings take a 10-day, 2-game trip to Dublin and London, an NFL first. How did they pull it off?

The Minnesota Vikings are in the midst of a 10-day road trip to Europe that’s the first time an NFL team will have played consecutive international games in different countries. They lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin last Sunday. They face the Cleveland Browns in London this week. The organization welcomed the assignment from the league for the opportunity to move two road games from difficult-to-play-in stadiums to neutral sites. The football side of the operation also embraced the challenge with full confidence in the support staff around them to ensure everything from nutrition to equipment could be transported.